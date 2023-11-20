Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024

The critically acclaimed Donmar Warehouse production of the Broadway musical Next to Normal – which sold every seat at every performance across its season at Donmar Warehouse, where the production made its long-awaited UK Premiere – is to transfer to London's West End.

It will begin performances at Wyndham's Theatre on Tuesday 18 June 2024 for a strictly limited 14-week season.

Next to Normal went on to win three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, one of only 10 musicals in history to receive the prestigious honour.

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs this powerful rock musical.

Tickets go on priority on sale on Monday 27 November - sign up at www.nexttonormal.com. General on sale is Friday 1 December.

Michael Longhurst commented on the transfer: “Some stories pierce the heart of the human condition: Tom and Brian's astonishing musical does just that - facing our deepest vulnerabilities whilst celebrating our capacity to endure. The outpouring of emotion from audiences at the Donmar was incredible: you could hear audible sobs before they surged to their feet every single night - like nothing I've experienced. Tickets were impossible to come by, so I am beyond thrilled that more people will now be able to experience the work of this extraordinary creative team.”

Next To Normal's creative team is led by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning writer Brian Yorkey.

Tom Kitt received the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, two Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Orchestrations, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Score for Next to Normal. He is also the composer of If/Then (Tony nomination), Almost Famous (Tony nomination), Flying Over Sunset (Tony nomination), High Fidelity (Broadway), Bring it On, The Musical (co-composer with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Broadway), Superhero (Second Stage), Disney's Freaky Friday (Signature Theater D.C), Dave (Arena Stage) among others. As a music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator, credits include SpongeBob Squarepants, The Musical (Tony nomination), Head Over Heels, Hell's Kitchen, Jagged Little Pill; Grease Live!, Rise (NBC), American Idiot and the Pitch Perfect franchise.

Brian Yorkey received the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, as well as the 2009 Tony Award for Best Score for Next to Normal (Second Stage Theater/Broadway). He was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical for Next to Normal, and his work on the show earned him the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Score. He partnered again with the Next to Normal team on If/Then (Tony Award nominee for Best Score) starring Idina Menzel. He co-wrote the libretto for The Last Ship (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination, with John Logan), with a score by Sting. His musical adaptation of Freaky Friday for Disney Theatricals enjoyed a national tour before being adapted into a Disney Channel Original Movie. Current theatrical projects in development include the original musical Jesus in My Bedroom, with composer Tim Symons. Additional theatre credits include Making Tracks, which has played off-Broadway and regionally, the musical adaptation of Ang Lee's The Wedding Banquet, and the play, Book of Jobs with Alex Glover. Brian was the Executive Producer and Showrunner of 13 Reasons Why for Netflix, Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

Michael Longhurst is the Artistic Director of The Donmar Warehouse. For the company, direction includes Next to Normal, Private Lives, The Band's Visit (6 Olivier nominations), Force Majeure, Midnight Your Time (lockdown film), Teenage Dick, Europe, Belleville and the post-pandemic multicast revival of Nick Payne's Constellations, which helped reopen the West End, broke box office records at the Vaudeville and won the 2022 Olivier Award for Best Revival. His production of Constellations previously ran on Broadway starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson (Samuel J Friedman Theater, for MTC), in the West End starring Sally Hawkins and Rafe Spall (Duke of York's, Evening Standard Award Best Play) originating at the Royal Court. His Chichester Festival Theatre production of Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's Caroline, or Change transferred to Studio 54 for Roundabout Theater on Broadway, via Hampstead Theatre and the West End, with Sharon D Clarke reprising her Olivier Award-winning performance. The Broadway production received three Tony nominations including Best Musical Revival. Other theatre includes Amadeus featuring the Southbank Sinfonia (National Theatre/NTatHome), The Son (Kiln Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre), Gloria (Hampstead Theatre), Bad Jews (Theatre Royal Haymarket/Theatre Royal Bath/UK tour & revival at the Arts), They Drink It In The Congo and Carmen Disruption (Almeida Theatre), ‘Tis Pity She's A Whore, The Winter's Tale (Shakespeare's Globe), If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet (Off-Broadway for Roundabout), Linda, The Art of Dying, Remembrance Day (Royal Court Theatre), A Number (Nuffield Southampton Theatres/Young Vic), Cannibals (Royal Exchange Theatre), The History Boys (Sheffield Theatres), Dealer's Choice (Royal & Derngate), The World of Extreme Happiness (NT Shed), Stovepipe (site-specific promenade with The National Theatre, HighTide and Bush Theatre), Midnight Your Time(HighTide), On The Beach (Bush Theatre), On The Record, Gaudeamus (Arcola Theatre), dirty butterfly (Young Vic - winner of the Jerwood Directors Award) and Guardians (Pleasance/Theatre503 - Fringe First Award).

The creative team is rounded out by Musical Supervisor Nigel Lilley; Designer Chloe Lamford; Movement, Choreography and Additional Direction Ann Yee; Lighting Designer Lee Curran; Sound Designer Tony Gayle; Video Designer Tal Rosner; Casting Director Anna Cooper CDG, Musical Director Nick Barstow and Production Manager Chris Hay.

Casting for the West End run of Next To Normal is to be announced.

Next To Normal is produced by David Stone, James L. Nederlander and The Donmar Warehouse.