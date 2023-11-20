Photos/Video: Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN

Grammy Award winner and original cast member Reeve Carney took his final bow in Hadestown last night. He completes his run after six years and over 1200 performances with the production.

On hand to send him off were director Rachel Chavkin, and original cast members Andre De Shields, Amber Gray, Patrick Page, and Eva Noblezada.

Post-show, DKC/O&M’s Rick Miramontez threw a farewell party at the Civilian Hotel in honor of Reeve’s historic run.

Check out photos from the evening below!

Photo Credit: Zak Cassar



