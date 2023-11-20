Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall

The concert paid homage to earlier icons of stage and screen .

By: Nov. 20, 2023

On Friday night, the New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke—was joined by Tony Award winners Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara for a one-night-only concert  in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the performance. Together with Steven Reineke, Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara have put together a unique program which paid homage to earlier icons of stage and screen who teamed up for memorable concerts.

Sutton Foster most recently appeared on Broadway in the leading role of Marian Paroo in The Music Man and previously starred as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes and the title role in Thoroughly Modern Millie, among many other productions. She most recently appeared with The New York Pops in August 2015, launching the orchestra’s summer concert series at Forest Hills Stadium. 

Kelli O’Hara will star on Broadway this winter in the recently announced Days of Wine and Roses and previously starred as Anna Leonowens in The King and I and Kate/Lilli Vanessi in Kiss Me Kate, in addition to many other appearances. Kelli most recently joined The New York Pops for holiday concerts in December 2021. 

Watch highlights of the duo in action below!





