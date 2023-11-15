Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 15th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 15, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet: Wednesday, November 15

How to Dance In Ohio begins previews on Broadway Thursday, November 16

Spamalot opens on Broadway Friday November 17

The cast of Prayer for the French Republic on Broadway meets the press Sunday, November 19

Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Melissa Ethridge: My Window, and The Shark Is Broken close on Broadway

Original star Reeve Carney departs Hadestown on Broadway

Michael Imperioli Will Make Broadway Debut Opposite Jeremy Strong in AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

by Nicole Rosky

Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli will make his Broadway debut opposite Jeremy Strong in AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE. (more...)

Steve Carell Will Make His Broadway Debut in UNCLE VANYA; Additional Cast Revealed!

by Stephi Wild

Steve Carell will make his Broadway debut in Lincoln Center Theater's upcoming production of Anton Chekhov’s classic UNCLE VANYA. (more...)

Full Broadway Cast Set For THE NOTEBOOK

by Stephi Wild

Full casting has been announced for the Broadway company of The Notebook, the new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside HARMONY's Opening Night Curtain Call on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

See photos from opening night curtain call of Harmony on Broadway!. (more...)

Review Roundup: DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA, Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott

by Nicole Rosky

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott just celebrated opening night at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Let's see what the critics had to say.... (more...)

Will West End's OLD FRIENDS Transfer to Broadway?

by Rialto Chatter

Just last month, the company of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends celebrated its West End opening night at the Gielgud Theatre, where it is playing until 6 January 2024. Is the show headed to Broadway? (more...)

Jonathan Bailey Filmed the WICKED Movie With Body Doubles During the SAG-AFTRA Strike Due to His Equity Contract

by Michael Major

While other actors in the film, including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, were unable to film the Wicked movie during the SAG-AFTRA strike, Jonathan Bailey's Equity contract allowed him to continue filming the movie as Fiyero with body doubles standing in place for other characters.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/12/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/12/2023.. (more...)

Video: Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?

by Michael Major

Last night's Jeopardy! category was 'Songs In Musicals.' The category quizzed contestants on songs like 'It's Raining on Prom Night,' 'Memory,' 'Music and the Mirror,' 'One,' 'Tradition,' and more. Jeopardy has featured an Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a Stephen Sondheim category, and more. Watch the video clip now!. (more...)

