Full Broadway Cast Set For THE NOTEBOOK

Full casting has been announced for the Broadway company of The Notebook, the new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film. The Notebook will play Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th St, NYC) with previews beginning Saturday, February 10, 2024 ahead of a Thursday, March 14, 2024 opening night.

Playing various roles are Andréa Burns, Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Carson Stewart, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb. They join, as previously announced, Tony Award®-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, and John Cardoza as Younger Noah.

Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com or by phone at 212-239-6200. For more information, visit www.NotebookMusical.com.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart, in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. With a book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that’s one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’s The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022. Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune called The Notebook “absolutely gorgeous - not to be missed,” and Steven Oxman of the Chicago Sun-Times called it “superb – a stage musical for the ages.”

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Mia Neal. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

BIOGRAPHIES

MARYANN PLUNKETT (Older Allie). Originated the role of Older Allie at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in Fall 2022. Other Broadway: Agnes of God, Sunday in the Park with George, Me and My Girl (Tony Award®), The Crucible, St. Joan, A Man for All Seasons, The Seagull. Off-Broadway: Deep Blue Sound, The Sean O'Casey Dublin Trilogy at Irish Rep, The Lucky Ones, Aristocrats, Richard Nelson’s 12 play Rhinebeck Panorama (seen over a span of 11 years, onstage in NYC, on tour around the world, and live on ZOOM during the pandemic). Films: Showing Up, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Little Women, MAD, Blue Valentine, The Family Fang, The Rhinebeck Panorama. TV: recurring roles on both “Manifest” and “Dr. Death”; others include “New Amsterdam,” “The Knick”; “Chicago Med,” “Law and Order” franchise, “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Plunkett is a founding member of Portland Stage Company and is a coach and mentor. She has performed in Shakespeare, Chekhov, and as narrator with the Britten Sinfonia.

DORIAN HAREWOOD (Older Noah). Broadway: The Mighty Gents, Streamers, Don't Call Back, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Jesus Christ Superstar. National Tour: Kiss of the Spider Woman, Madame Lily, Miss Moffat. Regional: Purley (Kennedy Center) Film: Gothika, Levity, Pacific Heights, Full Metal Jacket, The Falcon and the Snowman, Against All Odds. TV: “Big Sky,” “Bel-Air,” “9-1-1,” “Criminal Minds,” “Private Practice,” “7th Heaven,” “The Practice,” “12 Angry Men, “I'll Fly Away,” “The Jesse Owens Story,” “Roots: The Next Generations.” Awards: NAACP Image Awards: Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “I'll Fly Away” and Best Actor in a Television Mini-Series for “The Jesse Owens Story.” Theatre World Award Best New Actor for Don't Call Back.

JOY WOODS (Middle Allie). Broadway: SIX: the Musical. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, I Can Get It for You Wholesale. She is the recipient of The Joseph Jefferson Awards for Performer in a Supporting Role - Musical for her performance as Middle Allie in The Notebook at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. @joynwoods

RYAN VASQUEZ (Middle Noah). Broadway: Hamilton (Alexander Hamilton), Waitress (Original Broadway Cast), Wicked. Off-Broadway: The Wrong Man (MCC Theater, Drama Desk nomination), Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice (Metropolitan Museum of Art, MCC Theater). Regional: The Outsiders (La Jolla Playhouse, World Premiere), Water for Elephants (Alliance Theater, World Premiere), The Notebook (Chicago Shakespeare Theater). Film: tick… tick… BOOM!, Vivo, In the Heights. TV: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO), “The Code” (CBS), “The Good Fight” (CBS). Proud University of Michigan graduate.

JORDAN TYSON (Younger Allie). Broadway debut. Theatre: Bulrusher (McCarter/Berkeley Rep/dir. Nicole A. Watson) Into The Woods (PCLO/dir. Scott Weinstein) The Notebook (Chicago Shakespeare/dir. Michael Greif/Schele Williams), Lempicka (La Jolla Playhouse/dir. Rachel Chavkin) The Streets of New York (Irish Repertory/dir. Charlotte Moore), Folk Wandering (ART/NY/dir. Andrew Neisler), I And You (Weston Playhouse/dir. Johanna Gruenhut). TV: “The Chair” (Netflix/Recurring Guest w/Sandra Oh). Film: Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix). Readings: Hearts Beat Loud, Learned Ladies, Sweetee. 2017 Audelco Rising Star Award, 2018 YesBroadway 40 Under 40. Currently working on her debut EP. @curlybroad www.jordantyson.com

JOHN CARDOZA (Younger Noah) returns to Broadway with The Notebook, after originating “Younger Noah” in its world premiere production in Chicago. John starred as "Christian" in the National Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and made his Broadway debut in the original cast of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill. He received his BFA in Musical Theatre from the Boston Conservatory of Music.

ANDRÉA BURNS (Mother/Nurse Lori) is a Drama Desk Award winner and Outer Critics Circle nominee currently starring in The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center. Broadway: original “Daniela” in In The Heights, On Your Feet, The Rose Tattoo, The Nance, Beauty and the Beast, The Full Monty, The Ritz. National Tour: Parade (Lucille Frank). Off-Broadway: Judy Holliday in Smart Blonde, original cast of Songs for a New World and Stephen Sondheim’s Saturday Night. Film: Spielberg’s West Side Story, Akron. TV: “Up Here” (Hulu), “Generation Por Qué” (HBO), “Blue Bloods,” “Jessica Jones.” www.andreaburns.com

YASSMIN ALERS (Nurse Joanna/Others). Broadway: On Your Feet! (Original Broadway Cast), The Rocky Horror Show, Paul Simon's The Capeman (OBC), Rent (OBC). Stage: The Notebook (Chicago Shakespeare), Americano (New World Stages, NYC), Destiny of Desire (Cincinnati Playhouse), In the Heights (Co-pro tour), On Your Feet! (Oriental Theatre, CHI), Clear (Pritzker Pavilion, CHI), The Who's Tommy (Offenbach, Germany), The Third from the Left (Edinburgh, Scotland). Film: West Side Story, The Ten Commandments, The American Mall, Across the Universe. Television: “The Americans” (FX); “The Code,” “Madam Secretary” (CBS); “Law & Order SVU” (NBC). Instagram: @aquarianmuse

ALEX BENOIT (Swing). Broadway debut. Chicago: The Notebook (Chicago Shakespeare); Into the Woods (Writers Theatre); A Chorus Line, Matilda, Mamma Mia! (Drury Lane Theatre); School of Rock (Paramount Theatre). 2019 Chicago Tribune Hot New Faces: 10 Actors to Watch. MA Classical Acting, London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. @AlexBenoit95

CHASE DEL REY (Lon/Others). Broadway Debut. Chase was recently seen as Henrik in the 50th Anniversary of A Little Night Music at the Tony Award-winning Pasadena Playhouse. Prior to that, he played Pete Sampras in Warner Bros.' Oscar-nominated film King Richard. He has also appeared in CBS’ “The Code” and as a soloist at New York’s Lincoln Center Theatre. BFA Carnegie Mellon University. IG: @chasedelrey

HILLARY FISHER (Sarah/Others). Broadway Debut! Off-Broadway: Between The Lines, Cyrano (The New Group). Regional: Pamela’s First Musical (Two River Theater), Cinderella (Arvada Center). Television: “The Chica Show” (Sprout). Hillary is also a Director (Ars Nova, NYU) and Model. Pace University B.F.A , Laguardia High School.

JEROME HARMANN-HARDEMAN he/him (Swing). Broadway/National Tours: Swing the Musical, Dirty Dancing, Kiss of the Spiderwoman. International: Dreamgirls, Cats, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Regional: Chicago Shakespeare, Arena Stage, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Paper Mill Playhouse, Virginia Stage Co., Crossroads Theatre Co., Cincinnati Playhouse in The Park, Cleveland Playhouse, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Geva Theatre, Maine State Music Theatre, McCarter Theatre, Riverside Theatre. Television: “FBI,” “Let the Right One In,” “The Last O.G.,” “Teenage Euthanasia,” “One Life to Live,” “SNL.” Narration: The Penguin Book of Murder Mysteries, The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke by Jeffrey C. Stewart, Four Hundred Souls by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain. Podcasts: Rude Grooms “The Tempest”, Inside Page to Stage, The Code: Code.

DORCAS LEUNG she/her (Georgie/Others). Broadway: Gigi Van Tranh in Miss Saigon. Off-Broadway: Dou Yi in Snow in Midsummer (Classic Stage Company). Tour: roles of Eliza, Angelica, Peggy/Maria in first National Tour of Hamilton. Regional: Juliet in Romeo & Juliet (Two River Theater & NAATCO Off B-way), Georgie in The Notebook (Chicago Shakespeare Theater, World Premiere), Despereaux in The Tale of Despereaux (Berkeley Repertory Theatre); Cosette in Les Misérables, Christmas Present in A Christmas Carol (Dallas Theatre Center); Rhoda in A New Brain, Little Red in Into the Woods (Barrington Stage Company); Les Misérables (The MUNY); Bye Bye Birdie (Goodspeed Opera House). Television: “Bull,” “Madam Secretary” (CBS).

HAPPY McPARTLIN (Swing). Spent 5 years as a standby for the Broadway company of Come From Away and was hand selected to perform the role of Beulah in the 9/11 memorial concert version of CFA on the National Mall in Washington. Broadway: Hands on a Hardbody. National Tours: Memphis First National (Mama U/S), Hairspray (Velma), The Full Monty (Georgie). Other credits include: Diana in Next to Normal, The Witch in Into The Woods, Pennywise in Urinetown, Curtains at Paper Mill Playhouse & TUTS, Les Misérables at Ogunquit Playhouse, 110 in the Shade at Ford’s Theatre, The Secret Garden at The Shakespeare Theatre Company.

JULIETTE OJEDA (Swing) is making her Broadway debut in The Notebook. Juliette was a second year student at the Boston Conservatory but shortly after was given the opportunity to perform on NBC’s hit TV show "The Voice” (Season 24).

KIM ONAH she/her (Swing) is thrilled to be returning to Broadway with The Notebook. She made her Broadway debut in & Juliet. Other credits include: Beautiful (National Tour); Dreaming Zenzile (NYTW); Aida (as Aida), Guys and Dolls (Sarah Brown), All Shook Up (Lorraine). A graduate from Harvard University, Kim is a NYC-based actor, singer, and writer. @kimona93 / www.kimonah.com

CARSON STEWART (Johnny/Fin/Others). Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: The Gospel According to Heather. Regional: The Notebook (Chicago Shakespeare Theater, World Premiere). Carson is a graduate of Northwestern University. For the definitive Johnny— John Beasley. @thegingerbreadboy

CHARLES E. WALLACE (Father/Son/Others). Broadway credits include: Miss Saigon (John), Amazing Grace, Smokey Joe's Café, and Jekyll & Hyde. Off-Broadway credits include: Choir Boy (Headmaster), Dinah Was (Boss/Chase) and Harlem Song to name a few. Regional credits: Annie (Daddy Warbucks), Alabama Shakespeare Festival; All the Way (Roy Wilkins), The Denver Center and Cleveland Playhouse; Play On (The Duke), Goodman Theatre & Settle Rep; and A Soldier's Play (Davenport), Arkansas Rep. Internationally, Charles appeared in Robert Wilson’s acclaimed chamber opera, Zinnias: The Life of Clementine Hunter (Theatre of Fourvière, Leon France); Starlight Express (Electra), Starlight Hallé, Bochum, Germany. @mrwallacecharles

CHARLIE WEBB (Swing). Charlie is a 21-year-old actor/photographer/writer from Atlanta, Georgia. His most recent credit was in the 2023 revival of Parade as the Young Soldier. Insta: Charlie_webb12