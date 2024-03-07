Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 7, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 7, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, March 7

Doubt opens on Broadway

Friday, March 8

The Who's Tommy begins previews on Broadway

Denzel Washington & Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in OTHELLO on Broadway

by Joshua Wright

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal will return to Broadway next season in a production of Othello directed by Kenny Leon. The production is set for an unspecified Shubert theatre.. (more...)

DOUBT Announces Extension Ahead of Opening Night

by Nicole Rosky

Roundabout Theatre Company just announced by popular demand a one-week extension of the new Broadway production of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt.. (more...)

Photos: Alicia Keys & HELLS KITCHEN Company Get Ready for Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Let's hear it for New York! The new musical Hell's Kitchen is coming to Broadway. The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day.

Video: Meet the New Director/Activist/Author Extraordinaire of the Season- Schele Williams

by Backstage with Richard Ridge

Schele Williams is having an awesome year... for more than one reason. Not only will she make her Broadway debut as a director later this month with The Notebook, which she co-directed with Michael Greif, but next month she does it again with the much anticipated revival of The Wiz. Watch as she chats with Richard about both of her Broadway projects and and why 2024 is her year!

Musicals Affected By the TikTok-Universal Fallout: WICKED, PHANTOM & More Banned From the App

by Michael Major

Decca Broadway, a frequent contributor of Broadway cast recordings and movie musical soundtracks, is a subsidary of Universal Music Group, therefore all its releases have been taken off TikTok. This includes Wicked, Mamma Mia, Les Miserables, SHREK the Musical, Phantom of the Opera, Spring Awakening, Cats, Evita, and more.. (more...)

Seyi Omooba Loses Appeal Over Being Fired from THE COLOR PURPLE for 'Religious Discrimination'

by Sidney Paterra

There is at last a conclusion to an ongoing court battle between Seyi Omooba and Michael Garrett Associates Ltd/ Leicester Theatre Trust Ltd. The former lost a case against the latter in 2021, when she took legal action against Curve after being dismissed from a production of The Color Purple for posts on social media that were deemed homophobic.. (more...)

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW's Louis McCartney Comments on Rumored Broadway Transfer

by Stephi Wild

Louis McCartney, the actor who plays Henry Creel in the stage production, recently talked about the possiblity of Stranger Things: The First Shadow coming to Broadway in 2025. . (more...)

Loretta Devine, Amber Riley & More to Star in THE PREACHER'S WIFE World Premiere

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Alliance Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team of its world premiere musical, THE PREACHER’S WIFE. See who is starring and on the creative team along with ticketing information and more. . (more...)

Review Roundup: CLUE North American Tour Launches; What Do the Critics Think?

by Stephi Wild

The North American tour of CLUE has officially kicked off, opening in Minneapolis this month. Read the reviews so far for Clue here!. (more...)

Video: See How the Habits for DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway Were Made

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Learn more about the creation of the costumes for the first Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Doubt!

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston made his debut in Network in 2017 at London's National Theatre, a performance that garnered him the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play and a 2019 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play. In 2014, he made his Broadway debut as President Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way at the Neil Simon Theatre, for which he received a Tony Award, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play. Cranston's work in television includes "Breaking Bad" (Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe, Critics" Choice, PGA Awards and DGA nomination), "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2018 Emmy nomination), "All the Way" (SAG Award and Golden Globe, Emmy and Critics' Choice nominations), "Malcolm in the Middle" (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations), "Seinfeld," among many others. Film credits include: Trumbo (Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA and Critics' Choice nominations), Argo (SAG Award), Isle of Dogs, Last Flag Flying, Why Him?, The Infiltrator, Godzilla, Wakefield, Drive, Rock of Ages, Contagion, The Lincoln Lawyer, Little Miss Sunshine, Saving Private Ryan and The Upside.

Other birthdays on this date include:

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!