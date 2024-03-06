Photos: Alicia Keys & HELLS KITCHEN Company Get Ready for Broadway

Hell's Kitchen will begin performances on March 28, 2024 at the Shubert Theatre.
Let's hear it for New York! The new musical Hell's Kitchen is coming to Broadway. The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day.
Hell's Kitchen is conceived by the innovative mind of 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, with music and lyrics by Keys, book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone, music consulting by two-time Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.
The new musical will star Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean, Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Chris Lee and Maleah Joi Moon both making their Broadway debuts.
There’s a place where the rhythm of the city is music, where every corner has a story, and every window is a kaleidoscope. Where a girl can step out of her apartment and find the world. That’s Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys that’s about to make Broadway feel brand new.
