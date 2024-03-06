Photos: Alicia Keys & HELLS KITCHEN Company Get Ready for Broadway

Hell's Kitchen will begin performances on March 28, 2024 at the Shubert Theatre.

By: Mar. 06, 2024
Let's hear it for New York! The new musical Hell's Kitchen is coming to Broadway. The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day.

Hell's Kitchen is conceived by the innovative mind of 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, with music and lyrics by Keys, book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone, music consulting by two-time Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

The new musical will star Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean, Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Chris Lee and Maleah Joi Moon both making their Broadway debuts. 

There’s a place where the rhythm of the city is music, where every corner has a story, and every window is a kaleidoscope. Where a girl can step out of her apartment and find the world. That’s Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys that’s about to make Broadway feel brand new.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Hell's Kitchen
Director Michael Greif, Brandon Victor Dixon, Chris Lee, Kecia Lewis, Shoshana Bean, Composer/Producer Alicia Keys, Maleah Joi Moon, Choreographer Camille A. Brown, Book Writer Kristoffer Diaz and Musical Supervisor Adam Blackstone

Hell's Kitchen
Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee and Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Director Michael Greif, Choreographer Camille A. Brown, Book Writer Kristoffer Diaz, Composer/Producer Alicia Keys, Moderator Salamishah Tillet and Musical Supervisor Adam Blackstone

Hell's Kitchen
Director Michael Greif, Choreographer Camille A. Brown, Composer/Producer Alicia Keys, Book Writer Kristoffer Diaz and Musical Supervisor Adam Blackstone

Hell's Kitchen
Shoshana Bean, Alicia Keys and Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Composer/Producer Alicia Keys and NY Times Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalist/Moderator Salamishah Tillet

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Musical Supervisor Adam Blackstone, Choreographer Camille A. Brown and Director Michael Greif, Book Writer Kristoffer Diaz, Composer/Producer Alicia Keys and NY Times Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalist/Moderator Salamishah Tillet

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Composer/Producer Alicia Keys and NY Times Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalist/Moderator Salamishah Tillet

Hell's Kitchen
Book Writer Kristoffer Diaz and Composer/Producer Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Book Writer Kristoffer Diaz

Hell's Kitchen
Director Michael Greif

Hell's Kitchen
Choreographer Camille A. Brown

Hell's Kitchen
Musical Supervisor Adam Blackstone, Choreographer Camille A. Brown and Director Michael Greif, Book Writer Kristoffer Diaz and Composer/Producer Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Musical Supervisor Adam Blackstone, Choreographer Camille A. Brown and Director Michael Greif

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Musical Supervisor Adam Blackstone, Choreographer Camille A. Brown and Director Michael Greif, Book Writer Kristoffer Diaz and Composer/Producer Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Musical Supervisor Adam Blackstone, Choreographer Camille A. Brown and Director Michael Greif, Book Writer Kristoffer Diaz and Composer/Producer Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Book Writer Kristoffer Diaz and Composer/Producer Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Director Michael Greif, Choreographer Camille A. Brown, Composer/Producer Alicia Keys and Book Writer Kristoffer Diaz

Hell's Kitchen
Choreographer Camille A. Brown and Composer/Producer Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Choreographer Camille A. Brown, Composer/Producer Alicia Keys and Director Michael Greif

Hell's Kitchen
Composer/Producer Alicia Keys and Director Michael Greif

Hell's Kitchen
Choreographer Camille A. Brown, Composer/Producer Alicia Keys and Director Michael Greif

Hell's Kitchen
Choreographer Camille A. Brown, Composer/Producer Alicia Keys and Director Michael Greif

Hell's Kitchen
Composer/Producer Alicia Keys and Book Writer Kristoffer Diaz

Hell's Kitchen
Composer/Producer Alicia Keys and Musical Supervisor Adam Blackstone

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Shoshana Bean, Alicia Keys and Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys and Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys and Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys and Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys and Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Brandon Victor Dixon

Hell's Kitchen
Brandon Victor Dixon

Hell's Kitchen
Brandon Victor Dixon

Hell's Kitchen
Chris Lee

Hell's Kitchen
Chris Lee

Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen
Kecia Lewis

Hell's Kitchen
Kecia Lewis

Hell's Kitchen
Kecia Lewis

Hell's Kitchen
Shoshana Bean

Hell's Kitchen
Shoshana Bean

Hell's Kitchen
Shoshana Bean

Hell's Kitchen
Shoshana Bean

Hell's Kitchen
Shoshana Bean

Hell's Kitchen
Choreographer Camille A. Brown

Hell's Kitchen
Brandon Victor Dixon

Hell's Kitchen
Shoshana Bean

Hell's Kitchen
Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Director Michael Greif, Brandon Victor Dixon, Chris Lee, Kecia Lewis, Shoshana Bean, Composer/Producer Alicia Keys, Maleah Joi Moon, Choreographer Camille A. Brown, Book Writer Kristoffer Diaz and Musical Supervisor Adam Blackstone




