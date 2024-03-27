Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 27, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 27, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Thursday, March 28

Hell's Kitchen begins previews on Broadway

The Who's Tommy opens on Broadway

Friday, March 29

The Wiz begins previews on Broadway

The Great Gatsby begins previews on Broadway

The Heart of Rock and Roll begins previews on Broadway

Round 3 Opens For The Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket - Vote Now!

by Team BWW

Round 3 of BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket is now open! Make sure to vote beforeThursday, March 28, at 11:59 PM ET to have your say on which is the ultimate Tony Award-winner for Best Musical of all time!. (more...)

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Paula Vogel's MOTHER PLAY

by Nicole Rosky

Second Stage Theater will soon present the premiere of Vogel's new play, directed by Tina Landau.

Meet the Cast of SUFFS on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Following a sold-out, extended run at The Public Theater, Shaina Taub’s new musical Suffs is marching to Broadway! Meet the cast of Suffs here!. (more...)

Photos: Hugh Jackman and More Attend ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE

by Bruce Glikas

The second and final performance of Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age took place on March 25. Special guests at the performance included Hugh Jackman, Darren Criss, Julianna Margulies, and more. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Ella Beatty Takes First Bows in APPROPRIATE on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Ella Beatty is making her Broadway debut as “River” in Appropriate, and officially began performances last night, March 25. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of her first bows here!. (more...)

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Understudies to Go On for Radcliffe & Groff in April

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Merrily We Roll Along stars Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff will be out of the show for select dates in April, giving audience members the chance to see the show's understudies step into the roles! See the performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

MOTHER PLAY Starring Lange, Parsons & Keenan-Bolger Delays First Preview

by Sidney Paterra

Second Stage Theater's Mother Play has delayed its first preview. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Bonnie Milligan

BONNIE MILLIGAN is the Tony Award winner for Best Featured Actress in a Musical! She also won the Lucille Lortel Award and was nominated for a Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League award for her performance in Kimberly Akimbo. Broadway: Head Over Heels (Theatre World award winner, OCC and Drama league nominations). Tour: Kinky Boots (original Pat). Off-Broadway: Promenade, God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!); Gigantic (Vineyard); TV: Katherine Witherbottom on “Search Party” (HBOMax), “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime), “Chicago Fire” (NBC), “Happy” (SyFy), “New Amsterdam” (NBC).

Other birthdays on this date include:

Quentin Tarantino

Mariah Carey

Barlett Sher

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Today's Quote" -show name

Lea Michele, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and More Will Perform at Joe Biden Fundraiser

by Stephi Wild

A fundraising event is set to be held this Thursday, March 28 at Radio City Music Hall, for President Joe Biden's campaign. It was previously announced that Biden will be joined by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and now the lineup of performers has been revealed.. (more...)