Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 27, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 27, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Thursday, March 28
Round 3 Opens For The Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket - Vote Now!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/24/24 - HAMILTON, MJ & More Top the List
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Paula Vogel's MOTHER PLAY
Meet the Cast of SUFFS on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Following a sold-out, extended run at The Public Theater, Shaina Taub’s new musical Suffs is marching to Broadway! Meet the cast of Suffs here!. (more...)
Photos: Hugh Jackman and More Attend ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE
by Bruce Glikas
The second and final performance of Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age took place on March 25. Special guests at the performance included Hugh Jackman, Darren Criss, Julianna Margulies, and more. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
Photos: Ella Beatty Takes First Bows in APPROPRIATE on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Ella Beatty is making her Broadway debut as “River” in Appropriate, and officially began performances last night, March 25. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of her first bows here!. (more...)
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Understudies to Go On for Radcliffe & Groff in April
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Merrily We Roll Along stars Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff will be out of the show for select dates in April, giving audience members the chance to see the show's understudies step into the roles! See the performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
MOTHER PLAY Starring Lange, Parsons & Keenan-Bolger Delays First Preview
by Sidney Paterra
Second Stage Theater's Mother Play has delayed its first preview. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Bonnie Milligan
BONNIE MILLIGAN is the Tony Award winner for Best Featured Actress in a Musical! She also won the Lucille Lortel Award and was nominated for a Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League award for her performance in Kimberly Akimbo. Broadway: Head Over Heels (Theatre World award winner, OCC and Drama league nominations). Tour: Kinky Boots (original Pat). Off-Broadway: Promenade, God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!); Gigantic (Vineyard); TV: Katherine Witherbottom on “Search Party” (HBOMax), “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime), “Chicago Fire” (NBC), “Happy” (SyFy), “New Amsterdam” (NBC).
Lea Michele, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and More Will Perform at Joe Biden Fundraiser
by Stephi Wild
A fundraising event is set to be held this Thursday, March 28 at Radio City Music Hall, for President Joe Biden's campaign. It was previously announced that Biden will be joined by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and now the lineup of performers has been revealed.. (more...)
Matthew Broderick & More to be Featured in Shakespeare Theatre Company 24/25 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Shakespeare Theatre Company has revealed the lineup of its upcoming 24/25 Season. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
