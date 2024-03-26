Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/24/24 - HAMILTON, MJ & More Top the List

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 3/24/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE opened at Circle in the Square on 3/18.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS opened at the Imperial on 3/21.THE WHO'S TOMMY is in previews at the Nederlander and opens on 3/28. One of the eight scheduled previews for this week was cancelled (Weds. 3/20 matinee). THE OUTSIDERS is in previews at the Jacobs and opens on 4/11. LEMPICKA began previews at the Longacre and opens on 4/14. CHICAGO had its highest grossing non-holiday performance week in the show’s 27-year history. THE NOTEBOOK grossed $895,030 over eight performances for the week ending March 24, up $125,000 over the prior week. The week included four performances for post-opening press, which were heavily comped.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CHICAGO (8.4%), THE WHO'S TOMMY (3.3%), SPAMALOT (3.1%), ALADDIN (2.1%), THE NOTEBOOK (1.5%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (0.5%), SIX (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-12.5%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (-7.7%), DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES (-4%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-3.5%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (-3.4%), SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (-3.3%), & JULIET (-3.1%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-2.5%), HAMILTON (-1.7%), THE LION KING (-1.5%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-1.1%), WICKED (-0.9%), THE OUTSIDERS (-0.7%), DOUBT: A PARABLE (-0.6%), HADESTOWN (-0.4%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.3%), AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE (-0.2%),

This week, 26 shows played on Broadway, with 229,911 tickets sold and a total gross of $28,519,828. The average ticket price was $124.05.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 4.53%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 1.64% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $124.05 is down $-3.52 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,062,066

WICKED: $2,043,444

HAMILTON: $1,951,748

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: $1,613,573

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,509,767





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES ($393,946), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($519,773), DOUBT: A PARABLE ($571,490), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL ($657,619), THE OUTSIDERS ($725,440)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE OUTSIDERS: $575,470

CHICAGO: $140,623

THE NOTEBOOK: $127,749

DOUBT: A PARABLE: $80,063

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: $51,690





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HADESTOWN ($-158,780), & JULIET ($-103,562), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL ($-97,427), AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE ($-73,835), THE WHO'S TOMMY ($-69,483)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: $208.80

HAMILTON: $185.67

THE LION KING: $160.16

MJ THE MUSICAL: $145.93

HADESTOWN: $138.37





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES ($85.58), SPAMALOT ($85.58), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS ($91.41), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($101.94), DOUBT: A PARABLE ($102.40)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE: 102.9%

HADESTOWN: 101%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: 100%

THE NOTEBOOK: 99.8%

SIX: 99.7%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (56.4%), DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES (58.2%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (82.5%), SPAMALOT (85.8%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (86.2%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE OUTSIDERS: 6037

CHICAGO: 730

DOUBT: A PARABLE: 663

ALADDIN: 293

THE WHO'S TOMMY: 274





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (-854), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-773), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-454), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (-407), SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (-347)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..