Meet the Cast of SUFFS, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Shaina Taub - Alice Paul Taub graduated from New York University Tisch School of the Arts. Taub composed and starred in three adaptations of Shakespeare plays for The Public Theater's Public Works program: Twelfth Night in both 2016 and 2018 and As You Like It in 2017. Taub has appeared Off-Broadway in the revival of the revue show Old Hats in 2016, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (2013), and Hadestown (2016). She played the role of Emma Goldman in the Ragtime on Ellis Island concert. She performs at Joe's Pub in Manhattan monthly. Alongside Elton John on music, Taub penned the lyrics for the upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name.

Nikki M. James - Ida B. Wells Nikki M. James originated the role of Nabalungi in the Tony Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon, for which she received the Tony Award as Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Other Broadway credits include All Shook Up and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. Additional theater credits include Romeo and Juliet, Caesar and Cleopatra opposite Christopher Plummer at Stratford Shakespeare Festival, The Wiz at La Jolla Playhouse, Bernarda Alba at Lincoln Center, House of Flowers at Encores! and Walmartopia. Nikki's theater workshops include Lizzie in Baby (Papermill/NJPAC) and Beehive on Broadway. She appeared at New York Theater Workshop in the limited engagement of Fetch Clay, Make Man. She recently performed a one woman cabaret show to a sold out audience at 54 Below. She recently wrapped filming the movie Lucky Stiff, co-starring Jason Alexander. Nikki will also appear in the film The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, starring James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain. Nikki has appeared in a variety of TV shows such as 30 Rock, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Third Watch and The Jury.

Jenn Colella - Carrie Chapman Catt Broadway: Come From Away (Tony Nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical), If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, Urban Cowboy(Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off-Broadway: Beebo Brinker, Lucky Guy, Slut, Closer Than Ever. Regional: Annie Get Your Gun (Pittsburgh CLO); Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus); Side Show(Kennedy Center). TV: The Code, Feed The Beast, Elementary, All My Children, The Good Wife, Rescue Me. Film: Uncertainty (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). MFA Acting, UC Irvine.

Grace McLean - President Woodrow Wilson BEDBUGS!!! (Carly), THE WORLD IS ROUND (BAM), NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, SLEEP NO MORE, LA MAMA CANTATA (La MaMa New York and Spoleto, Italy; Zagreb, Croatia; Belgrade, Serbia), FROM THE FIRE (Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2011, MTM Best New Musical), THE LAST GOODBYE (WTF 2010), TWELVE OPHELIAS (Woodshed Collective), Grace McLean Lives in Concert (Flea Theater, Ars Nova, Joe's Pub). Grace McLean & Them Apples original music available on iTunes.

Hannah Cruz - Inez Milholland Hannah Cruz most recently played Camille in Andy Blankenbuehler's 'Only Gold' at MCC and Ruza in Suffs at the Public. She also played Eliza on the 1st National Tour (Angelica Tour) of Hamilton for which she won a best actress IRNE award. She is represented by KMR and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. @thisishannahcruz on instagram @heyhannahcruz on twitter.

Kim Blanck - Ruza Wenclawska Kim Blanck is a rising star in the world of theater, with a bright future ahead of her. Born and raised in New York City, Blanck has always had a passion for the arts, and it shows in her work as an actor and singer. Blanck made her Broadway debut in the hit musical "Octet" in 2019, which was written by Dave Malloy and directed by Annie Tippe. The show, which was described as a "surreal chamber choir piece," followed a group of people at a support group for internet addiction. Blanck played the role of Jessica, a young woman who is struggling to connect with others in the real world. Blanck's performance in "Octet" was praised by critics and audiences alike, with many noting her powerful singing voice and emotional depth. She was also nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical for her work in the show. Prior to her Broadway debut, Blanck had already made a name for herself in the New York theater scene. She appeared in the off-Broadway production of "Alice By Heart" at MCC Theater in 2019, which was directed by Jessie Nelson and featured music by Duncan Sheik. The show, which was a modern retelling of "Alice in Wonderland," received rave reviews and Blanck's performance as Alice was singled out for praise. Blanck has also appeared in a number of other off-Broadway productions, including "The Mad Ones" at 59E59 Theaters and "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. In addition to her work on stage, Blanck has also appeared in a number of films and television shows, including "The Blacklist" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Blanck is also an accomplished singer and songwriter, and has released several albums of her own music. Her debut album, "How Much We Feel," was released in 2018 and features a mix of original songs and covers. She has also performed at a number of music venues in New York City, including Rockwood Music Hall and The Bitter End. Blanck's most recent work includes a starring role in the world premiere of "The Visitor" at the Public Theater in New York City. The musical, which was written by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, follows a widowed college professor who travels to New York City and forms an unlikely friendship with a young couple who are undocumented immigrants. Blanck plays the role of Tarek's wife, Zainab, and has received critical acclaim for her performance.

Anastacia McCleskey - Mary Church Terrell Broadway: Caroline, Or Change, Waitress (Norma), Violet, Priscilla (Diva), The Book of Mormon, Hair, Tarzan. Off-Broadway: The Secret Life of Bees (May), Mighty Real (Izora). West End: Close to You. TV/film: “The Good Fight,” “New Amsterdam,” “Daredevil,” “Madam Secretary,” “Public Morals,” Sex and the City 2. Helen Hayes, Broadway Alliance & AUDELCO nominee. Love, Peace, & Kindness.

Ally Bonino - Lucy Burns Ally is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut with this dream company and team! Regional/Off-Broadway: Leonard Bernstein’s Massat The Kennedy Center, Myths and Hymns, Dogfight, Merrily We Roll Along, 25th Annual…Spelling Bee. Love to my team. Colby and Pete, you are my dudes. I love you. Mom and Dad, this one’s for you. Let’s have some fun. @allybo123

Tsilala Brock - Dudley Malone Official Broadway Debut! Honored to bring this nuanced character to life. Off-Broadway: Suffs. Tour: The Book of Mormon (2nd National). Select Regional: Blues for an Alabama Sky (Barrington Stage), Parable of the Sower (SIFA, NYUAD), Twelfth Night (Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse). TV: “Mysteries of Laura,” “Happyish,” “Broad City.” Carnegie Mellon Alum. Thank you Mommy, Bermuda, Saks&, and KMR. More at tsilala.com.

Nadia Dandashi - Doris Stevens Broadway debut! Previous credits include Suffs (The Public Theater), TV: “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.” Pace University MT ’21. Big love for her family, friends, Saks&, and CESD! For all the young brown girls to see it can be done. IG: @nadiadandashi

Emily Skinner - Alva Belmont Broadway: The Cher Show, Prince of Broadway (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Side Show (Tony nomination, Drama League Award), Jekyll & Hyde, The Full Monty, James Joyce’s The Dead, Dinner at Eight (Outer Critics Circle nomination), Billy Elliot (Broadway World Award). OFF-BROADWAY: Picnic (Transport Group, Drama Desk Nomination), Jerry Springer The Opera (Carnegie Hall); Fiorello!, No Strings, Pardon My English, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (all at City Center Encores!); My Life With Albertine (Playwrights Horizons). REGIONAL: The Kennedy Center, Signature Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Ford’s Theatre, Long Wharf, The MUNY, St Louis Rep, American Conservatory Theatre, The Old Globe, Goodspeed, Theatre Under The Stars. www.emily-skinner.com.

Hawley Gould - Alice Paul Original Broadway casts of Camelot (LCT) and The Ferryman. Other credits: Suffs (The Public), The Magnificent Seven, Peter Pan, Fun Home. TV/Film: “The Andy Warhol Diaries” (Netflix), What Being a Woman Means to Me. Also an MT writer & a proud collaborator on new works. Conor, you keep me dreaming real big & it is so worth it. @hawleygouldor hawleygould.com

Jaygee Macapugay - Mollie Hay Broadway: School of Rock (Original Broadway Cast, cast album). Off-Broadway/The Public Theater: Suffs, Soft Power, Here Lies Love, Wild Goose Dreams. National Asian Artists Project: Hello, Dolly!; Cinderella. Recent Regional: Shucked (Pioneer Theatre), Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation (5th Avenue), Hair (The Old Globe), The Unofficial Bridgerton Concert (Kennedy Center). TV/Film: “False Positive” (Hulu), “WWHL” (Bravo), “The Language Lesson” (YouTube), “Kennedy Center 50th Anniversary Concert” (PBS). Jaygee has a mission for storytelling as a means for change, particularly for amplifying the stories of Asian Americans. Jaygee performed Paulo Tirol’s Filipino immigrant song cycle ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD with Musical Theater West & the National Alliance of Musical Theatre. She is a proud member of Broadway Barkada, a collective of Filipino artists who support the Filipino American community and each other through their programs & performances. She also sang for our troops with the USO, as a member of The Liberty Belles.

Laila Drew - Phyllis Terrell Philadelphia native, celebrates her Broadway debut fueled by a performance journey that started at age 10. Alumni of Debbie Allen’s Rise, SSTI and CW Henry. She dedicates her performance to family and Mommom Jackie watching from heaven. Respect your dreams, trust the world will catch up. Credits: “FBI: International,” “Colin in Black & White,” “Law & Order: SVU.” @lailaericadrew

Dana Costello - Ensemble Broadway: Finding Neverland, Jekyll & Hyde. She'd like to use these 35 words to apologize to her husband, family and neighbors who endured years of listening to her practice; but hey, it paid off!

Jenna Bainbridge - Ensemble Broadway debut! Theatre: Bring Down the House, Hairspray (OSF), Into The Woods, Beauty and the Beast (Phamaly), Macbeth (Merrimack Rep). TV: “Found.” Audiobooks: Unbroken. BM, Lamont School of Music. Jenna is a proud disabled artist and the Co-founder of ConsultAbility, a consulting agency working to make theatre more accessible. @bainbridgejenna

Monica Tulia Ramirez - Ensemble Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Suffs. Regional: A Crossing (Barrington Stage Company), Footloose (Marriott), Evita (Fulton), Godspell (ACT), Snapshots (ACT, Grammy Award nomination). TV: “Uncoupled,” “Elementary,” “Madam Secretary,” “Evil.” Ball State University. Gratitude to HCKR and WAM. Love to my parents, brother Christopher, Logan and Alvaro! Pase lo que pase. @monicatuliaramirez

Ada Westfall - Ensemble ADA WESTFALL is a composer, multi-instrumentalist, actor and proud trans-woman. As a composer, her original music for A Play On War (Connelly Theater) earned a 2010 Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Music in a Play. She has composed music for shows by Theater Mitu, The Civilians, NAATCO, and Built For Collapse and wrote/starred as punk burlesque alter-ego Minq Vaadka in Minq Vaadka’s Narcischism: Un Cabaret d’Adieu (Robert Moss Theater). As an onstage musician, she has live-scored, played, and sung in shows like David Byrne’s Joan of Arc: Into the Fire (Public Theater), The Last Goodbye (Old Globe), Death of a Salesman (BAM) and Nuclear Love Affair (Prague Fringe Festival). As an actor; Off-Broadway: Rimbaud in New York (BAM), Songbird (59E59), Juárez: A Documentary Mythology (Rattlestick Playwrights Theater), The Apostle Project (NYTW). Regional: Pageant (Stoneham Theater), Juárez (American tour). International: Death of a Salesman (Santiago), The LaMaMa Cantata (Tokyo), A Dream Play (Abu Dhabi), One Night Stand: An Improvised Musical (Edinburgh Fringe Festival), Juárez (Mexico, Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Cairo). Readings: Big Red Sun (54 Below), Volpone (Playwrights Horizons). Ada has played in other people’s bands and her own at many venues around NYC, such as Joe’s Pub, Mercury Lounge, 54 Below, and Bowery Electric, in addition to self-releasing three albums as Minq Vaadka and three music videos. She has taught as a guest artist at NYU and Tamagawa University and has spent 11 years as an Associate Artist with Theater Mitu, with whom she participated in residencies at New York Theater Workshop, NYU Abu Dhabi, and Robert Wilson’s Watermill Center. She holds a BFA in Theater from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where she attended Playwrights Horizons Theater School and CAP 21. www.adawestfall.com Instagram: @adawestfall

Christine Heesun Hwang - Performer Christine is a queer, Korean-American writer and actor from the Midwest. Recent credits: Miss Saigon (National Tour, Kim Alternate), Ars Nova ANTFest, "Gossip Girl" (HBO Max). For writing: Leviathan Lab, YES Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Kirsten Scott - Performer Broadway: Big Fish, Follies, Jersey Boys, Hairspray. National Tours/Off-Broadway/Regional: Rock of Ages (10th Anniversary,) An American in Paris, Ragtime (Ogunquit, IRENE Award Nom.,)Wonderful Life (Goodspeed Opera House) Minksy's (The Ahmanson,) Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat (Stages, St. Louis Theatre Circle Nom.) Curtains, The Wedding Singer (PCLO,) Oklahoma (Lyric,) Big Fish (Oriental Theater), Follies (Kennedy Center/The Ahmanson), The Marvelous Wonderettes (Westside Theater), Grease (Sacramento Music Circus), Limelight (La Jolla Playhouse) TV/Film: Elementary, Quantico, The Hunt, All My Children, The Steve Harvey Show, The Ill Made Knight. BFA CMU DRAMA.

Housso Semon - Performer Thrilled to be in Suffs! Broadway credits include The Lion King, Girl From The North Country, and Beautiful. She was recently in The Harder They Come and The Tempest at the Public Theater. She’d like to dedicate her performances to her incredible mother, the light of her life.