Photos: Hugh Jackman and More Attend ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE

The second and final performance of Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age took place on March 25. Special guests at the performance included Hugh Jackman, Darren Criss, Julianna Margulies, and more. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Cumming’s puckish spirit and eclectic joie de vivre is on full display in Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, an evening of story mixed with song mixed with a joyful and mischievous exploration of our most communal of pastimes: aging! Here, Cumming covers all the bases: sex, death, and bacchanalia, with a set list as eclectic as the man himself – Kander and Ebb tunes blended with contemporary favorites, and even a self-penned paean against plastic surgery. He also discusses the effects of gravity, the time the mom from the Brady Bunch punched him, and what his dog taught him about the quality of life.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas