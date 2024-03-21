Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 21, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 21, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, March 21

Water for Elephants opens on Broadway

The cast of Gun & Powder meets the press

Video: Aaron Tveit & Sutton Foster Are the New Merry Murderers of SWEENEY TODD

by Nicole Rosky

Between the two of of them, Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit have already starred in seventeen Broadway musicals, and yet both are quick to admit that their current gig at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre is their toughest yet. In this video, watch as the duo chats more about their final weeks in the Tony-winning revival.

First Broadway Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Recoups Initial Capitalization

by A.A. Cristi

The first Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG recoups on Broadway! (more...)



Photos: Meet the Company of MOTHER PLAY on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Next up from Second Stage Theater is the world premiere of Paula Vogel’s Mother Play! The cast and creative team met the press yesterday, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!. (more...)

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Cast Album Will Be Recorded Next Week; Released on Ghostlight Records

by Blair Ingenthron

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced plans for an original cast recording of the new Broadway musical Water for Elephants. The upcoming album will preserve the show's score, written by PigPen Theatre Co.

Can You Guess Paper Mill's 2024/2025 Season Lineup?

by Joshua Wright

Can you guess Paper Mill Playhouse's 2024/2024 season lineup? The theater has released their annual clues on social media. Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is a nationally renowned not-for-profit theater under the direction of Mark S. Hoebee (Producing Artistic Director) and Michael Stotts (Executive Director).. (more...)

Jennifer Lopez-Led KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Enters Production

by Michael Major

Jennifer Lopez has officially begun working on the Kiss of the Spider Woman film adaptation. The 'This Is Me...Now' artist posted a quote to her story, also writing 'Day One,' followed by the spider web emoji. The movie musical will be helmed by Bill Condon, who has written and directed projects like Chicago, Dreamgirls, and more.. (more...)

Marisha Wallace Evicted From CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER

by Michael Major

Marisha Wallace has left the Big Brother house. The Olivier Award-nominated West End star was the fifth contestant to be eliminated from the competition, just days before the season finale on Friday. Other contestants included Sharon Osbourne, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, and more. Wallace has been seen in Guys & Dolls, Waitress, Oklahoma, and more.. (more...)

THE WHO'S TOMMY Cancels March 20 Matinee; Performances Resume This Evening

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Wednesday's preview performance of The Who's Tommy has been canceled due to illness in the company. Performances are set to resume tonight, March 20 at the Nederlander Theatre.. (more...)

Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Members See How Well They Know Each Other's Lines

by Stephi Wild

In a fun new clip, the cast of Merrily We Roll Along see how well they know each other's lines. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Matthew Broderick

His Broadway credits include Brighton Beach Memoirs (Alvin; Tony Award for Best Featured Actor; Theatre World Award for Best Actor; Drama Desk Award Nominee for Outstanding Actor); Biloxi Blues (Neil Simon); How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Richard Rogers; Tony Award for Best Actor; Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor; and Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actor); Night Must Fall (Lyceum); Taller Than a Dwarf (Longacre); The Producers (St. James; Tony Award Nomination for Best Actor; Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations for Outstanding Actor); The Philanthropist (American Airlines); The Odd Couple (Brooks Atkinson); Nice Work If You Can Get It (Imperial); Sylvia (Cort); It's Only a Play (Schoenfeld).

Other birthdays on this date include:

Anthony Hopkins

Santino Fontana

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!