WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Cast Album Will Be Recorded Next Week; Released on Ghostlight Records

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced plans for an original cast recording of the new Broadway musical Water for Elephants. The upcoming album will preserve the show's score, written by PigPen Theatre Co. The album will be produced by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Ian Kagey, and recorded on Monday, March 25, to be released later this season. Pre-save the album at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/WaterForElephants

Produced by Peter Schneider, Jennifer Costello, Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, and Seth A. Goldstein, Water for Elephants is currently in previews at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), with an opening scheduled for Thursday, March 21. Water for Elephants is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times-bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The new musical has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone.

The cast stars Grant Gustin in his Broadway debut, Isabelle McCalla, four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman, Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Award nominee Paul Alexander Nolan, Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger, and Wade McCollum.

The ensemble features Brandon Block, Antoine Boissereau, Rachael Boyd, Paul Castree, Ken Wulf Clark, Taylor Colleton, Gabriel Olivera de Paula Costa, Isabella Luisa Diaz, Samantha Gershman, Keaton Hentoff-Killian, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Harley McLeish, Michael Mendez, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Asa Somers, Charles South, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar, and Michelle West.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life – and love – beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Water for Elephants features circus design by Shana Carroll, choreography by Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, scenic design by Drama Desk Award winner Takeshi Kata, costume design by David Israel Reynoso, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King, sound design by Tony Award nominee Walter Trarbach, projections by David Bengali, hair & makeup design by Luc Verschuren for Campbell Young Associates, puppetry design by Ray Wetmore & JR Goodman, and Camille Labarre, music supervision and arrangements by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Benedict Braxton-Smith, orchestrations by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters, Benedict Braxton-Smith and August Eriksmoen, music direction by Elizabeth Doran, fight direction by Cha Ramos, production stage management by Timothy R. Semon, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings – building a library of over 200 records over the past 24 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon, In the Heights, and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical. Ghostlight has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Billy Porter, and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theater composers and has developed extensive relationships with Jason Robert Brown, Michael John LaChiusa, and David Yazbek, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Joe Iconis, and Shaina Taub. Ghostlight Records is part of the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group. GhostlightRecords.com @ghostlightrecords