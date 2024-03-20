Can You Guess Paper Mill's 2024/2025 Season Lineup?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Can you guess Paper Mill Playhouse's 2024/2024 season lineup? The theater has released their annual clues on social media.

Paper Mill Playhouse's 2023/2024 lineup included The Great Gatsby (Oct 12-Nov 12, 2023 - soon to open on Broadway), Fiddler on the Roof (Dec 6, 2023-Jan 7, 2024), After Midnight (Jan 31-Feb 25, 2024), and the upcoming Gun & Powder (Apr 4-May 5, 2024), and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 5-30, 2024).

What shows do you think are being referenced in the video?

Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is a nationally renowned not-for-profit theater under the direction of Mark S. Hoebee (Producing Artistic Director) and Michael Stotts (Executive Director).

A beloved New Jersey arts institution since 1938, Paper Mill creates and produces groundbreaking new musicals and reimagined classics.

Several productions have gone on to Broadway and launched national tours, including Disney’s Newsies, Les Misérables, Honeymoonin Vegas, A Bronx Tale, and Bandstand. The theater is also the home to an award-winning center for musical theater education and artist training, with outreach programs that impact thousands of students each year.

As one of the nation’s premier musical theaters, Paper Mill fosters a creative environment to advance the art form, educate students, develop future theater lovers, nurture inclusion, and provide access for all.