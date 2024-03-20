Video: Aaron Tveit & Sutton Foster Are the New Merry Murderers of SWEENEY TODD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Between the two of of them, Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit have already starred in seventeen Broadway musicals, and yet both are quick to admit that their current gig at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre is their toughest yet.

"I think this is the hardest score that I've ever had to learn," Foster told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "As soon as we started working on it, I was like, 'I don't know how to go about learning it, working on it...' I still make mistakes! Then you add the layer of the orchestra and the ensemble. It's unlike anything I've ever had to tackle."

The score in question is of course Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd, in which the duo plays the notorious Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett.

"I hoped and dreamed [that I'd get to star in Sweeney Todd]. It's a show that I've always thought is incredible, but I never knew that it would happen," said Tveit.

Foster agreed. "[Sweeney Todd] is my favorite show of all time, but I never thought I would do it."

In this video, watch as the duo chats more about their final weeks in the Tony-winning revival.