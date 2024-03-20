Jennifer Lopez-Led KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Enters Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jennifer Lopez has officially begun working on the Kiss of the Spider Woman film adaptation.

In a new Instagram story, Lopez confirmed that production launched on Wednesday, March 20. The story displayed a quote, reading: "You're doing a f*cking great job." Under the quote, Lopez wrote "Day One," followed by the spider web emoji.

The movie musical will be helmed by Bill Condon, who has written and directed projects like Chicago, Dreamgirls, Beauty and the Beast, The Greatest Showman, and more. No further casting for the film has been announced.

According to a previous casting notice, rehearsals for the movie began in February, with filming slated for April. The casting notice was searching for a performer to play the role of Molina, who “presents as an openly queer and effeminate gay man, but may be on the non-binary/trans femme spectrum.”

Winner of seven 1993 Tony Awards including Best Musical, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, based on the novel by Manuel Puig, explores the complex relationship between two men caged together in a Latin American prison for very different reasons.

Valentin dreams of his girlfriend and the political revolution he once led, while Molina, a gay window-dresser, spins a fantastic yarn of romance and intrigue about Aurora, a B-Movie actress. When the Spider Woman comes to glorious musical life, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN casts a spell that is breathtaking, heartfelt, and profound.

With filming seemingly underway for Kiss of the Spider Woman, the movie will seemingly have a fast turnaround as Lopez is set to launch her "This Is Me...Now" tour on June 28. Check out her upcoming tour dates here.