Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 11, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 11, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Mar. 11, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 11, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 11, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Monday, March 11
Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age plays first performance on Broadway
Tuesday, March 12
2024 Olivier Award nominations announced
Thursday March 14
The Notebook opens on Broadway
Friday, March 15
The cast of Lempicka on Broadway meets the press
 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 11, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 11, 2024

Photos: First Look at WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from the new Broadway musical, Water For Elephants, now playing at the Imperial Theatre! Check out the photos of the cast in action here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 11, 2024

Video: Find Out Who's Who in THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
The full cast and creative team of the Broadway revival of Tommy open up about what audiences can expect from the much-anticipated revival.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 11, 2024

Video: Meet the Company of Alicia Keys' New Musical- HELL'S KITCHEN
by Nicole Rosky
Just months ago Alicia Keys was making her theatre debut downtown when her new musical, Hell's Kitchen, opened at The Public Theater. Now, it's moving uptown, and where better to land than Hell's Kitchen itself. In this video, watch as the company checks in with BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch to chat more about what audiences can expect from the new musical!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 11, 2024

Meet the Cast of THE WHO'S TOMMY, Now In Previews on Broadway!
by Stephi Wild
The newly reimagined production of The Who’s TOMMY begins Broadway previews tonight, March 8, 2024 at the Nederlander Theatre, with opening night on March 28, 2024. Meet the cast of The Who's Tommy here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 11, 2024

Photos: Rachel McAdams and the Cast of MARY JANE Meet the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Next up at Manhattan Theatre Club is the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, starring Academy Award nominee & Critics Choice Award Winner Rachel McAdams and directed by Anne Kauffman. The company just met the press and you can check out photos from in side the big day here.. (more...)

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, INTO THE WOODS, And More Win 2024 Artios Awards for Casting
by A.A. Cristi
Winners have been announced for the Casting Society 39th Artios Awards!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 11, 2024

Robyn Hurder to Return to CHICAGO as Velma This Month
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder will return to Chicago on Broadway in the role of “Velma Kelly” beginning Tuesday, March 26 through Sunday, June 16.. (more...)  

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 11, 2024

The Public Theater Declines to Recognize Workers Petition to Unionize
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Public Theater has declined a request by its workers to recognize their petition to unionize under IATSE. . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 11, 2024

Video: Get a First Look at A SIGN OF THE TIMES at New World Stages
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at footage of A Sign of the Times, now playing Off-Broadway at New World Stages. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 11, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 11, 2024

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Gimme gimme,
That thing called love!"

- Thoroughly Modern Millie


Videos