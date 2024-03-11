Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 11, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 11, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Monday, March 11

Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age plays first performance on Broadway

Tuesday, March 12

2024 Olivier Award nominations announced

Thursday March 14

The Notebook opens on Broadway

Friday, March 15

The cast of Lempicka on Broadway meets the press



Photos: First Look at WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway

All new photos have been released from the new Broadway musical, Water For Elephants, now playing at the Imperial Theatre! Check out the photos of the cast in action here!. (more...)

Video: Find Out Who's Who in THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway

The full cast and creative team of the Broadway revival of Tommy open up about what audiences can expect from the much-anticipated revival.

Meet the Cast of THE WHO'S TOMMY, Now In Previews on Broadway!

The newly reimagined production of The Who’s TOMMY begins Broadway previews tonight, March 8, 2024 at the Nederlander Theatre, with opening night on March 28, 2024. Meet the cast of The Who's Tommy here!. (more...)

Photos: Rachel McAdams and the Cast of MARY JANE Meet the Press

Next up at Manhattan Theatre Club is the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, starring Academy Award nominee & Critics Choice Award Winner Rachel McAdams and directed by Anne Kauffman. The company just met the press and you can check out photos from in side the big day here.. (more...)

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, INTO THE WOODS, And More Win 2024 Artios Awards for Casting

Winners have been announced for the Casting Society 39th Artios Awards!. (more...)

Robyn Hurder to Return to CHICAGO as Velma This Month

Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder will return to Chicago on Broadway in the role of “Velma Kelly” beginning Tuesday, March 26 through Sunday, June 16.. (more...)

The Public Theater Declines to Recognize Workers Petition to Unionize

The Public Theater has declined a request by its workers to recognize their petition to unionize under IATSE. . (more...)

Video: Get a First Look at A SIGN OF THE TIMES at New World Stages

Get a first look at footage of A Sign of the Times, now playing Off-Broadway at New World Stages. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)

