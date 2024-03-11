Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 11, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 11, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 11, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, March 11
Photos: First Look at WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway
Video: Find Out Who's Who in THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway
Video: Meet the Company of Alicia Keys' New Musical- HELL'S KITCHEN
Meet the Cast of THE WHO'S TOMMY, Now In Previews on Broadway!
by Stephi Wild
The newly reimagined production of The Who’s TOMMY begins Broadway previews tonight, March 8, 2024 at the Nederlander Theatre, with opening night on March 28, 2024. Meet the cast of The Who's Tommy here!. (more...)
Photos: Rachel McAdams and the Cast of MARY JANE Meet the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Next up at Manhattan Theatre Club is the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, starring Academy Award nominee & Critics Choice Award Winner Rachel McAdams and directed by Anne Kauffman. The company just met the press and you can check out photos from in side the big day here.. (more...)
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, INTO THE WOODS, And More Win 2024 Artios Awards for Casting
by A.A. Cristi
Winners have been announced for the Casting Society 39th Artios Awards!. (more...)
Robyn Hurder to Return to CHICAGO as Velma This Month
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder will return to Chicago on Broadway in the role of “Velma Kelly” beginning Tuesday, March 26 through Sunday, June 16.. (more...)
The Public Theater Declines to Recognize Workers Petition to Unionize
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Public Theater has declined a request by its workers to recognize their petition to unionize under IATSE. . (more...)
Video: Get a First Look at A SIGN OF THE TIMES at New World Stages
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at footage of A Sign of the Times, now playing Off-Broadway at New World Stages. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)
