Video: Meet the Company of Alicia Keys' New Musical- HELL'S KITCHEN

Just months ago Alicia Keys was making her theatre debut downtown when her new musical, Hell's Kitchen, opened at the Public Theater. Now, it's moving uptown, and where better to land than Hell's Kitchen itself.

"I'm so excited for far more people to get to see it than those who got to see it at the Public," said Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Davis. "It's a bigger theatre, longer run... obviously there are things that we are shaping an tweaking, but if you loved it at the Public, you will love it on Broadway."

What's the show all about?

In the mid 90’s, in an apartment high above the energy and grit of Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, 17-year-old Ali squints toward the horizon until she can just see the Hudson River. Despite the warnings of her protective mother, the symphony of the street calls to her—promising freedom, excitement, and the possibility of love. Finding herself. When a wise piano teacher helps her find her voice, Ali learns she can make the city her own.

"Anyone who has moved here with a dream and has survived to see any portion of that dream come to fruition in this city [can relate to this story]- it's not an easy city to live in nor succeed in," said Shoshana Bean, who plays Jersey. "It's hard enough just to survive here, yet alone thrive. I think the cool thing about this show is that it makes you very proud to be a New Yorker and to be an artist in New York."

In this video, watch as the company checks in with BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch to chat more about what audiences can expect from the new musical!