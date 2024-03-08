MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, INTO THE WOODS, And More Win 2024 Artios Awards for Casting

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casting Society honored excellence in casting across feature films, television (scripted and unscripted), commercials, and theatre at the 39th Annual Artios Awards held on Thursday, March 7, with ceremonies in Los Angeles, New York and London.

In the theatre categories, the casting teams behind the Broadway productions of Merrily We Roll Along, Into the Woods, Leopoldstadt, and more took home honors, while Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Succession, The Bear, and more were honored in the television and film categories.

The New York ceremony was hosted by Alex Edelman at the Edison Ballroom, Niecy Nash-Betts hosted the Los Angeles ceremony at the Beverly Hilton, and the London ceremony was hosted by Samantha Morton at the White City House. The star-studded award ceremonies hosted over 1,500 guests combining the three locations.

See the full list of winners below!

THEATRE WINNERS

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA

LEOPOLDSTADT: Jim Carnahan, Maureen Kelleher

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL

INTO THE WOODS: Craig Burns, Geoff Josselson, Bernard Telsey

NEW YORK THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA

DOWNSTATE: Alaine Alldaffer, JC Clementz

NEW YORK THEATRE – MUSICAL

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger

LOS ANGELES THEATRE

THE INHERITANCE: PART 1 & PART 2: Phyllis Schuringa

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Becca McCracken (Location Casting)

REGIONAL THEATRE – TIE

A CHORUS LINE: Stephanie Klapper

WHAT WE TALK ABOUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT ANNE FRANK: David Caparelliotis

THEATRE TOURS

SIX (BOLEYN TOUR): Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson

FEATURE FILM WINNERS

FEATURE - ANIMATION

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE: Mary Hidalgo

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET: Francine Maisler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Betsy Fippinger (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON: Ellen Lewis, René Haynes, Kate Sprance (Associate Casting Director)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

THE HOLDOVERS: Susan Shopmaker, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

PAST LIVES: Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel

FEATURE LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

MEMORY: Susan Shopmaker

FEATURE MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

SUMMONING SYLVIA: Steven Tylor O'Connor

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

BARBIE: Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION (SCRIPTED AND UNSCRIPTED), COMMERCIALS, SHORT FILM, SHORT FORM SERIES WINNERS

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

THE BEAR: Jeanie Bacharach, Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting) AJ Links (Location Casting), Alison Goodman (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

THE LAST OF US: Victoria Thomas, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Megan Bayliss (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

RESERVATION DOGS: Angelique Midthunder, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Tara Mazzucca (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

SUCCESSION: Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director)

LIMITED SERIES

BEEF: Charlene Lee, Claire Koonce, Danny Gordon (Associate Casting Director)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH – COMEDY, DRAMA or MUSICAL

A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW: Erica A. Hart

REALITY SERIES – STRUCTURED AND UNSTRUCTURED

QUEER EYE: Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Jessica Jorgensen, Quinn Fegan

REALITY SERIES – COMPETITION

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

ANIMATED SERIES

BIG MOUTH: Julie Ashton

CHILDREN'S AND FAMILY PILOT AND SERIES– LIVE ACTION

AMERICAN BORN CHINESE: Leslie Woo, Julina Baber (Associate Casting Director)

SHORT FILM

MOTHERLAND: Matthew Glasner

SHORT FORM SERIES

WE'RE DOING GOOD: Alexa Pereira

COMMERCIALS

SPARK – AUTISM AWARENESS: Ken Lazer

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

FIRE ISLAND: Jessica Munks, Andrew Fem (Associate Casting Director)

The evening's honorees also included:

The Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award was presented to The Drama Book Shop. The annual recognition from the casting community is to individuals or organizations who have made a special commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting professionals.

The Associate Casting Director Spotlight Awards were presented to Matthew Glasner and Josh Ropiequet.

The Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting was presented to Francesco Vedovati by the European Chapter Board of Governors. This award is named in honor of legendary European casting directors Margot Capelier and Rose Tobias Shaw,and is given annually in recognition of casting as well as unique contributions to the craft.

The Creative Collaboration Award was presented to Jina Jay, Shaheen, Baig and Jane Arnell, the founders of the National Film & Television School (NFTS) Casting Certificate Course. The award, presented by the European Chapter Board of Governors, is given in recognition of significant and outstanding creative or professional contributions to the entertainment industry, including distinctive support of casting professionals and the art and craft of casting.

Presenters in New York included Amir Arison (The Kite Runner), Christopher Briney (Mean Girls, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Cirie Fields (“The Traitors,” “Survivor”), Rachel Fuda (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”), J. Harrison Ghee (Tony Award winner Some Like it Hot), Jessica Hecht (Summer, 1976), Alfred Molina (Broadway's upcoming Uncle Vanya, “Three Pines”), Miriam Silverman (Tony Award winner The Sign of Sidney Brustein's Window), Jaquel Spivey (Mean Girls, Tony Award nominee A Strange Loop), Brandon Uranowitz (Tony Award winner Leopostaldt) and Kara Young (Tony Award nominee Cost of Living).

The star-studded list of presenters in Los Angeles included Angeria (“RuPaul's Drag Race”), Kate Berlant (A League of Their Own, Would it Kill You to Laugh), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon), Auli'i Cravalho (Moana, Mean Girls), Stephanie Courtney (“Flo from Progressive” commercials, “The Goldbergs”), Ronald Gladden (“Jury Duty”), Trace Lysette (“Transparent,” “Monica”), James Marsden (“Jury Duty”), Kevin Miles (“Jake from State Farm” commercials), Ashleigh Murray (“The Other Black Girl”), Scheana Shay (“Vanderpump Rules”), Michael Urie (Maestro, “Ugly Betty”), Ming-Na Wen (Mulan, “ER”) and Sofia Wylie (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”).

ABOUT CASTING SOCIETY

Casting Society (CSA) was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. CSA currently boasts close to 1,200 members. CSA casting directors and associate casting directors work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. CSA is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals while promoting the image of casting directors and associate casting directors worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information. For more information on the Casting Society, please visit CastingSociety.com.