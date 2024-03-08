MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, INTO THE WOODS, And More Win 2024 Artios Awards for Casting

Downstate, The Inheritance, Fiddler on the Roof, and more also took home honors at this year's ceremony.
Casting Society honored excellence in casting across feature films, television (scripted and unscripted), commercials, and theatre at the 39th Annual Artios Awards held on Thursday, March 7, with ceremonies in Los Angeles, New York and London.
In the theatre categories, the casting teams behind the Broadway productions of Merrily We Roll Along, Into the Woods, Leopoldstadt, and more took home honors, while Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Succession, The Bear, and more were honored in the television and film categories.
The New York ceremony was hosted by Alex Edelman at the Edison Ballroom, Niecy Nash-Betts hosted the Los Angeles ceremony at the Beverly Hilton, and the London ceremony was hosted by Samantha Morton at the White City House. The star-studded award ceremonies hosted over 1,500 guests combining the three locations.
See the full list of winners below!
LEOPOLDSTADT: Jim Carnahan, Maureen Kelleher
INTO THE WOODS: Craig Burns, Geoff Josselson, Bernard Telsey
DOWNSTATE: Alaine Alldaffer, JC Clementz
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger
THE INHERITANCE: PART 1 & PART 2: Phyllis Schuringa
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Becca McCracken (Location Casting)
A CHORUS LINE: Stephanie Klapper
WHAT WE TALK ABOUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT ANNE FRANK: David Caparelliotis
SIX (BOLEYN TOUR): Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE: Mary Hidalgo
ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET: Francine Maisler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Betsy Fippinger (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON: Ellen Lewis, René Haynes, Kate Sprance (Associate Casting Director)
THE HOLDOVERS: Susan Shopmaker, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)
PAST LIVES: Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel
MEMORY: Susan Shopmaker
SUMMONING SYLVIA: Steven Tylor O'Connor
BARBIE: Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant (Associate Casting Director)
THE BEAR: Jeanie Bacharach, Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting) AJ Links (Location Casting), Alison Goodman (Associate Casting Director)
THE LAST OF US: Victoria Thomas, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Megan Bayliss (Associate Casting Director)
RESERVATION DOGS: Angelique Midthunder, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Tara Mazzucca (Associate Casting Director)
SUCCESSION: Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director)
BEEF: Charlene Lee, Claire Koonce, Danny Gordon (Associate Casting Director)
A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW: Erica A. Hart
QUEER EYE: Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Jessica Jorgensen, Quinn Fegan
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen
BIG MOUTH: Julie Ashton
AMERICAN BORN CHINESE: Leslie Woo, Julina Baber (Associate Casting Director)
MOTHERLAND: Matthew Glasner
WE'RE DOING GOOD: Alexa Pereira
SPARK – AUTISM AWARENESS: Ken Lazer
FIRE ISLAND: Jessica Munks, Andrew Fem (Associate Casting Director)
The evening's honorees also included:
Presenters in New York included Amir Arison (The Kite Runner), Christopher Briney (Mean Girls, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Cirie Fields (“The Traitors,” “Survivor”), Rachel Fuda (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”), J. Harrison Ghee (Tony Award winner Some Like it Hot), Jessica Hecht (Summer, 1976), Alfred Molina (Broadway's upcoming Uncle Vanya, “Three Pines”), Miriam Silverman (Tony Award winner The Sign of Sidney Brustein's Window), Jaquel Spivey (Mean Girls, Tony Award nominee A Strange Loop), Brandon Uranowitz (Tony Award winner Leopostaldt) and Kara Young (Tony Award nominee Cost of Living).
The star-studded list of presenters in Los Angeles included Angeria (“RuPaul's Drag Race”), Kate Berlant (A League of Their Own, Would it Kill You to Laugh), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon), Auli'i Cravalho (Moana, Mean Girls), Stephanie Courtney (“Flo from Progressive” commercials, “The Goldbergs”), Ronald Gladden (“Jury Duty”), Trace Lysette (“Transparent,” “Monica”), James Marsden (“Jury Duty”), Kevin Miles (“Jake from State Farm” commercials), Ashleigh Murray (“The Other Black Girl”), Scheana Shay (“Vanderpump Rules”), Michael Urie (Maestro, “Ugly Betty”), Ming-Na Wen (Mulan, “ER”) and Sofia Wylie (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”).
Casting Society (CSA) was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. CSA currently boasts close to 1,200 members. CSA casting directors and associate casting directors work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. CSA is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals while promoting the image of casting directors and associate casting directors worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information. For more information on the Casting Society, please visit CastingSociety.com.
