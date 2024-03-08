The Public Theater Declines to Recognize Workers Petition to Unionize

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Public Theater has declined a request by its workers to recognize their petition to unionize under IATSE.

In response to the The Public's desicion not to recognize the union, the workers will be calling for a vote. The workers revealed that they are in talks with The Public Theater.

In a statement made on Instagram by Unionize the Public, they shared, "In response to The Public Theater’s decision to not recognize our union, we will be calling for a vote from the workers. We will confirm our strong support for unionizing and prove this is the future we want for our industry. During the weeks to come we ask you to continue to focus on action and keeping the momentum we’ve created. As always, we will keep you updated on the next steps and we thank you for your solidarity during this process."

See the full Instagram post below:

Last month, BroadwayWorld reported that 178 crewmembers of the Atlantic Theatre Company voted in favor of joining The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

Two weeks prior, workers at the off-Broadway musical “Titanique” voted unanimously in favor of IATSE representation.