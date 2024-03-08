Video: Find Out Who's Who in THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In 1993, Broadway was shook by a deaf, dumb and blind kid named Tommy. Now 31 years later, Des McAnuff, who won his second Tony Award for his direction of the original production, is bringing The Who's Tommy back to Broadway.

"We did it because everyone is wandering around staring into a mirror, albeit a black one. Everyone is trying to escape a hostile universe, so this show has a pertinence and an edge that I don't think it had 30 years ago," McAnuff explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Many of the topics are in conversation now- bullying, abuse, trauma... they are things that we talk about. It's less about changing the story, though it is a very contemporary staging, and more about the landscape around us changing."

"It feels like we're all celebrating what music is and what turning to your family at the end of the day is," added Ali Louis Bourzgui, who is making his Broadway debut in the title role. "You're filled with such an appreciation for live theatre at the end of it."

In this video, watch as the full cast and creative team open up about what audiences can expect from the much-anticipated revival.