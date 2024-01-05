Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 5, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 5, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Saturday, December 6, 2024
Days of Wine and Roses begins previews on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld can confirm that that Jamie Lloyd's new production of Sunset Boulevard, led by Nicole Scherzinger, will open on Broadway later this year. Learn more about the upcoming transfer here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024

Trey Curtis to Star as Alexander Hamilton in HAMILTON on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Trey Curtis will star as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024

Alison Luff, Adam Jacobs, John Ambrosino, Bobby Conte, and Christina Sajous Join THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Reprising their roles from the Goodman Theatre in Chicago are Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO's Ashley Wool Shares How People With Autism Can Benefit From A Theatre Education
by: Ashley Wool
Ashley Wool is an actor with autism making her Broadway debut! Read her first person essay on how arts education helped her navigate life on the autism spectrum.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024

FUN HOME: 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert to Take Place at Joe's Pub
by Chloe Rabinowitz
On January 8 at 6:30PM and 9:30PM, Joe's Pub will present a livestreamed concert of FUN HOME: 10th Anniversary Reunion.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024

Audra McDonald to Star in GYPSY Revival Next Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Everything's coming up Audra! Sources say Audra McDonald will be taking on the iconic role of Mama Rose in a revival of Gypsy during the 2024-2025 season. . (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024

Brooks Ashmanskas, Alex Brightman, Robyn Hurder and More Will Lead Workshop for Broadway-Bound SMASH
by Nicole Rosky
SMASH is soon heading to Broadway, but first, it will have a six-week workshop featuring an all-star Broadway cast. Check out the full line-up here!. (more...

Ethan Slater Will Be Out of SPAMALOT Until January 21
by Stephi Wild
Ethan Slater, who currently stars as Historian/Herbert in Spamalot on Broadway, has revealed that he will be out of the show for upcoming performances in January. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024

Mike Faist

Mike Faist is a Tony-nominated actor. Originally from Columbus, Ohio he moved to New York at 17 to pursue acting. Mike made his Broadway debut in Newsies-as an original cast member, he created the role of Morris Delancey for the regional premiere and continued through the Broadway transfer. He starred opposite Taylor Schilling and Peter Dinklage in A Month in the Country at Classic Stage Co (Dir. Erica Schmidt). Other theatre: Appropriate (Signature Theatre Company, Dir. Liesl Tommy), and originated the role of Connor Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen for which he was Nominated for a Tony award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Films include: West Side Story, Mania Days (Dir. Paul Dalio, Prod. Spike Lee), Lake City (Dir. Aaron Fisher-Cohen), License Plates (Dir. Marc Lucas) and The Grief of Others (Dir. Patrick Wang)-which recently premiered this year at SXSW and had its international premiere in L'ACID program in the Cannes Film, and I Can I Will I Did (Nadine Truong).

Founding Artistic Director of the Ohio Artists Gathering.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Bradley Cooper
Diane Keaton
Robert Duvall 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I want you to know. The time that we've spent. How great it's been. How much it's meant."

- Avenue Q


RELATED STORIES

1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

APPROPRIATE January 4 Performance Canceled Due To IllnessAPPROPRIATE January 4 Performance Canceled Due To Illness
Photo: Hannah Waddingham Visits SPAMALOT on BroadwayPhoto: Hannah Waddingham Visits SPAMALOT on Broadway
Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal for DOUBT: A PARABLE on BroadwayPhotos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal for DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway
FUN HOME: 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert to Take Place at Joe's PubFUN HOME: 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert to Take Place at Joe's Pub

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You