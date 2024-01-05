Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 5, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Saturday, December 6, 2024

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld can confirm that that Jamie Lloyd's new production of Sunset Boulevard, led by Nicole Scherzinger, will open on Broadway later this year. Learn more about the upcoming transfer here!. (more...)

Trey Curtis to Star as Alexander Hamilton in HAMILTON on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Trey Curtis will star as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)

Alison Luff, Adam Jacobs, John Ambrosino, Bobby Conte, and Christina Sajous Join THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Reprising their roles from the Goodman Theatre in Chicago are Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen. (more...)

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO's Ashley Wool Shares How People With Autism Can Benefit From A Theatre Education

by: Ashley Wool

Ashley Wool is an actor with autism making her Broadway debut! Read her first person essay on how arts education helped her navigate life on the autism spectrum.

FUN HOME: 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert to Take Place at Joe's Pub

by Chloe Rabinowitz

On January 8 at 6:30PM and 9:30PM, Joe's Pub will present a livestreamed concert of FUN HOME: 10th Anniversary Reunion.. (more...)

Audra McDonald to Star in GYPSY Revival Next Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Everything's coming up Audra! Sources say Audra McDonald will be taking on the iconic role of Mama Rose in a revival of Gypsy during the 2024-2025 season. . (more...)

Brooks Ashmanskas, Alex Brightman, Robyn Hurder and More Will Lead Workshop for Broadway-Bound SMASH

by Nicole Rosky

SMASH is soon heading to Broadway, but first, it will have a six-week workshop featuring an all-star Broadway cast. Check out the full line-up here!. (more...)

Ethan Slater Will Be Out of SPAMALOT Until January 21

by Stephi Wild

Ethan Slater, who currently stars as Historian/Herbert in Spamalot on Broadway, has revealed that he will be out of the show for upcoming performances in January. (more...)

Mike Faist

Mike Faist is a Tony-nominated actor. Originally from Columbus, Ohio he moved to New York at 17 to pursue acting. Mike made his Broadway debut in Newsies-as an original cast member, he created the role of Morris Delancey for the regional premiere and continued through the Broadway transfer. He starred opposite Taylor Schilling and Peter Dinklage in A Month in the Country at Classic Stage Co (Dir. Erica Schmidt). Other theatre: Appropriate (Signature Theatre Company, Dir. Liesl Tommy), and originated the role of Connor Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen for which he was Nominated for a Tony award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.



Films include: West Side Story, Mania Days (Dir. Paul Dalio, Prod. Spike Lee), Lake City (Dir. Aaron Fisher-Cohen), License Plates (Dir. Marc Lucas) and The Grief of Others (Dir. Patrick Wang)-which recently premiered this year at SXSW and had its international premiere in L'ACID program in the Cannes Film, and I Can I Will I Did (Nadine Truong).



Founding Artistic Director of the Ohio Artists Gathering.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Bradley Cooper

Diane Keaton

Robert Duvall

