FUN HOME: 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert to Take Place at Joe's Pub

Jeanine Tesori, Lisa Kron, Chris Fenwick, and Sam Gold will reunite with original company members.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date

FUN HOME: 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert to Take Place at Joe's Pub

On January 8 at 6:30PM and 9:30PM, Joe's Pub will present a livestreamed concert of FUN HOME: 10th Anniversary Reunion. Jeanine TesoriLisa KronChris Fenwick, and Sam Gold will reunite with original company members and more to present a special concert of the Tony Award-winning production with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit organization, Outright International.

Two performances only, just $15.

The company will feature Beth Malone as Alison, Colette Goodman as Small Alison,  Michael Cerveris as Bruce, Emily Skeggs as Middle Alison, Judy Kuhn as Helen, Jasper Burger as Christian, Lincoln Cohen as John, Roberta Colindrez as Joan, Perry Sherman as Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby Jeremy (6:30PM Only); Joel Perez as Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby Jeremy (9:30PM Only).

Fun Home is based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir. Fun Home introduces us to Alison at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family - her mother, brothers and volatile, brilliant, enigmatic father - that connect with her in surprising new ways. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus




RELATED STORIES

1
Glynis Johns Dies at Age 100 Photo
Glynis Johns Dies at Age 100

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony-winner Glynis Johns has passed away at age 100. She is known for Disney's Mary Poppins (1964), in which she played Winifred Banks, and for originating the role of Desiree Armfeldt and for which she received a Tony Award and Drama Desk Award.

2
Trey Curtis to Star as Alexander Hamilton in HAMILTON on Broadway Photo
Trey Curtis to Star as Alexander Hamilton in HAMILTON on Broadway

Trey Curtis will star as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broaday. Learn more about the show here!

3
Rialto Chatter: Audra McDonald to Star in GYPSY Revival Photo
Rialto Chatter: Audra McDonald to Star in GYPSY Revival

Everything's coming up Audra! Sources say Audra McDonald will be taking on the iconic role of Mama Rose in a revival of Gypsy during the 2024-2025 season. 

4
Ashmanskas, Brightman, Hurder and More Will Lead SMASH Workshop Photo
Ashmanskas, Brightman, Hurder and More Will Lead SMASH Workshop

SMASH is soon heading to Broadway, but first, it will have a six-week workshop featuring an all-star Broadway cast.  Check out the full line-up here!

More Hot Stories For You

PRISCILLA THE PARTY! Based on PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Opens in London in MarchPRISCILLA THE PARTY! Based on PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Opens in London in March
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 4th, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 4th, 2024
Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West EndPhoto: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West End
Join a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH Special PerformanceJoin a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH Special Performance

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You