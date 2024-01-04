FUN HOME: 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert to Take Place at Joe's Pub

On January 8 at 6:30PM and 9:30PM, Joe's Pub will present a livestreamed concert of FUN HOME: 10th Anniversary Reunion. Jeanine Tesori, Lisa Kron, Chris Fenwick, and Sam Gold will reunite with original company members and more to present a special concert of the Tony Award-winning production with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit organization, Outright International.

Two performances only, just $15.

The company will feature Beth Malone as Alison, Colette Goodman as Small Alison, Michael Cerveris as Bruce, Emily Skeggs as Middle Alison, Judy Kuhn as Helen, Jasper Burger as Christian, Lincoln Cohen as John, Roberta Colindrez as Joan, Perry Sherman as Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby Jeremy (6:30PM Only); Joel Perez as Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby Jeremy (9:30PM Only).

Fun Home is based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir. Fun Home introduces us to Alison at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family - her mother, brothers and volatile, brilliant, enigmatic father - that connect with her in surprising new ways. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.