Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 31, 2024

This Week's Call Sheet:

Friday, February 2

Doubt begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, February 4

Appropriate closes on Broadway

Purlie Victorious closes on Broadway

Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld is deeply saddened to report the passing of Broadway icon Chita Rivera died peacefully today, January 30, 2024 in New York after a brief illness. . (more...)

Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the death of three-time Tony Award winner Hinton Battle. He was 67 years old.. (more...)

Photos: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix made her Broadway debut last night, January 29, in the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from her first curtain call here!. (more...)

Ramin Karimloo, Chuck Cooper, Judy Kuhn & More Join Encores! TITANIC

by Nicole Rosky

NEW YORK CITY CENTER today announced additional casting for Encores! Titanic, the final production of the 30th Encores! series. Check out who has joined the star-studded line-up!. (more...)

Dominic West: Broadway Audiences 'Don't Necessarily Want to Be There'

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Dominic West has said that audience subscriptions mean that theatregoers on Broadway do not 'necessarily want to be there.'. (more...)

Rialto Chatter: Could Denzel Washington Return to Broadway With OTHELLO?

by Stephi Wild

Denzel Washington may be headed back to Broadway soon with Othello! Rumor has it that the screen and stage star may bring the new production to New York in 2025.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/28/24 - HAMILTON, THE LION KING & More Top the List

Check out Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/28/2024.

Lillias White Extends Run in HADESTOWN For Final Time

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award winner Lillias White has extended her run as ‘Hermes’ in Hadestown on Broadway for the final time at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Her final performance will be Sunday, March 17, 2024. . (more...)

Video: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Reality TV star Ariana Madix, known for 'Vanderpump Rules', made her Broadway debut last night, January 29, in the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago. Check out footage from her first curtain call in the video here!. (more...)

Kate Shindle

Kate Shindle was elected President of Actors’ Equity Association in May of 2015. She is the youngest member ever to hold the highest ranking position on Equity’s governing National Council, and the third woman in Equity’s history elected to the office. A member of the union since 1999, Shindle previously served a three-year term as Eastern Regional Vice President (2009-2012).

Shindle was first elected to Equity’s national council in 2008 and has served on numerous internal committees to support outreach, contract work, wages and improvements for members nationwide, including the Actors’ Equity Foundation, House Affairs, National Public Policy and New Media & Technology committees. She has been a member of three negotiating teams for the Production Contract (2008, 2011, 2015), Equity’s top-tier agreement covering Broadway, national touring and the Kennedy Center. She recently became a board member for both The Entertainment Community Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Shindle made her Broadway debut in Jekyll & Hyde. Other notable Broadway roles include Sally Bowles in Cabaret (after headlining the national tour), Vivienne in Legally Blonde and The Mad Hatter in Frank Wildhorn’s Wonderland. As a producer, Shindle was an associate on the Broadway premiere of the Tony-nominated A Christmas Story: The Musical. She has performed at regional theatres including La Jolla Playhouse (San Diego), The Old Globe (San Diego), Alley Theatre (Houston), Huntington Theatre (Boston), Portland Center Stage (Oregon), Bay Street Theatre (Sag Harbor) and Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, and special engagements at Carnegie Hall, Birdland Jazz Club and 54 Below, among others. Film credits include Lucky Stiff, Capote and The Stepford Wives. On television, she has appeared in Law & Order: SVU, Gossip Girl and White Collar.

During her studies at Northwestern University, Shindle earned the title of Miss America 1998, effectively using her position to advocate for HIV prevention and education. She was a panelist and moderator at the World AIDS Conference, has spoken twice at the National Press Club, and was praised for “shattering every ugly stereotype about Miss America.” She remains a dedicated AIDS activist and has been a vocal supporter of marriage equality and anti-discrimination laws for the LGBTQ community.

Her analysis of both the personal and academic histories of the institution, Being Miss America: Behind the Rhinestone Curtain was published by the University of Texas Press in 2014. Other writings on the cultural history of pageants have appeared in Newsweek, The Daily Beast, Huffington Post, The Advocate and Salon.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Kerry Washington

Anthony LaPaglia

Carol Channing

