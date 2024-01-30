Ramin Karimloo, Chuck Cooper, Judy Kuhn & More Join Encores! TITANIC

NEW YORK CITY CENTER today announced additional casting for Encores! Titanic, the final production of the 30th Encores! series. A centerpiece of City Center’s 80th Season at the Center of the Arts, the productions of Once Upon a Mattress, Jelly’s Last Jam, and Titanic are being presented in special two-week runs, celebrating 30 years of the Tony-honored series.

Chuck Cooper (Trouble in Mind) as Captain E.J. Smith, Eddie Cooper (Parade) as Henry Etches, Drew Gehling (Waitress) as Edgar Beane, Ramin Karimloo (Funny Girl) as Frederick Barrett, Emilie Kouatchou (The Phantom of the Opera) as Caroline Neville, Judy Kuhn (Fun Home) as Ida Straus, Brandon Uranowtiz (Leopoldstadt) as J. Bruce Ismay, and Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change) as Kate McGowan, join previously announced Bonnie Milligan as Alice Beane.

Featuring music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, Titanic remains a musical theater revelation, painting a heartrending portrait of the individuals whose dreams of America were dashed in the Atlantic. Directed by Anne Kauffman with choreography by Danny Mefford, Titanic features Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra.The performance on Sunday, June 16, at 7pm, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 11, to allow artists and audiences to celebrate the 77th Annual Tony Awards. The updated performance run for Encores! Titanic is June 11 through June 23.

Expanding City Center’s mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, the 30th Encores! series also includes Community Nights (Jan 26, Feb 23, and Jun 14); ASL Interpreted Performances (Feb 1 and 29, and Jun 20); and Celebrate Black Theater Legacy Night (Mar 1) with George C. Wolfe and Susan Birkenhead in a post-show conversation—Black Theater Legacy: Luther Henderson moderated by Robert O’Hara. The 30th series also includes the first-ever Encores! student matinees for Once Upon a Mattress (Wed Jan 31) and Jelly’s Last Jam (Wed Feb 28). For additional information visit NYCityCenter.org.

Tickets starting from $45 (fees included) can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. Access City Center Club is available to those 35 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions. For more information and to sign up, visit NYCityCenter.org/Access. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

Casting for Encores! Titanic is by The Telsey Office/Craig Burns, CSA and Rachel Hoffman, CSA. Additional casting to be announced. Casting and programming subject to change.

Leadership Support for Encores! provided by the Stacey and Eric Mindich Fund for Musical Theater.

Encores! Season is sponsored by The Shubert Foundation and the Stephanie and Fred Shuman Fund for Encores!. Major Support for Encores! is provided by the Howard Gilman Foundation, and the Ford Foundation.

Additional Support for Encores! is provided by the Marta Heflin Foundation, The Kaplen Brothers Fund, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Frederick Loewe Foundation, Daryl and Steven Roth, The Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, Inc., The SHS Foundation, and The Ted Snowdon Foundation.

Leadership Support for Encores! Student Matinees is provided by Judy Taub Gold. Major Support for Encores! Student Matinees is provided by Akila Raman-Vaseghi and Ali Vaseghi, Jeanette Loeb, Royal Bank of Canada and Kevin Ryan. Community Nights at New York City Center are made possible by the Jerome L. Greene Foundation Fund in the New York Community Trust.

ASL Interpreted Performances at New York City Center are made possible by the Howard Gilman Foundation.Support for the Ann Reinking Encores! Choreography Fellowship is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies and Peter Talbert in honor of Ann Reinking.

NEW YORK CITY CENTER (Michael S. Rosenberg, President & CEO) has played a defining role in the cultural life of the city since 1943. The distinctive Neo-Moorish building was founded by Mayor Fiorello La Guardia as Manhattan’s first performing arts center with the mission of making the best in theater, dance, and music accessible to all audiences. This commitment continues today through celebrated dance and musical theater series like the Fall for Dance Festival and the Tony-honored Encores! series; the annual season by Principal Dance Company Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; and new dance series Artists at the Center. City Center welcomes audiences to experience internationally acclaimed artists including Kyle Abraham, Matthew Bourne, Ayodele Casel, Manhattan Theatre Club, Nederlands Dans Theater, and Twyla Tharp, on the same stage where legends made their mark. Dedicated to a culture built on the values of curiosity, collaboration, accessibility, and inclusivity, City Center’s dynamic programming, art exhibitions, and studio events are complemented by education and community engagement programs that bring the performing arts to thousands of New York City students, teachers, and families every year.