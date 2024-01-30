Ramin Karimloo, Chuck Cooper, Judy Kuhn & More Join Encores! TITANIC

Additionally, the performance on Sunday, June 16, is rescheduled for Tuesday, June 11.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 2 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo 3 Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025
Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway

Titanic Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
ENCORES!
Click Here for More on ENCORES!
Ramin Karimloo, Chuck Cooper, Judy Kuhn & More Join Encores! TITANIC

NEW YORK CITY CENTER today announced additional casting for Encores! Titanic, the final production of the 30th Encores! series. A centerpiece of City Center’s 80th Season at the Center of the Arts, the productions of Once Upon a Mattress, Jelly’s Last Jam, and Titanic are being presented in special two-week runs, celebrating 30 years of the Tony-honored series.

Chuck Cooper (Trouble in Mind) as Captain E.J. Smith, Eddie Cooper (Parade) as Henry Etches, Drew Gehling (Waitress) as Edgar Beane, Ramin Karimloo (Funny Girl) as Frederick Barrett, Emilie Kouatchou (The Phantom of the Opera) as Caroline Neville, Judy Kuhn (Fun Home) as Ida Straus, Brandon Uranowtiz (Leopoldstadt) as J. Bruce Ismay, and Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change) as Kate McGowan, join previously announced Bonnie Milligan as Alice Beane.

Featuring music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, Titanic remains a musical theater revelation, painting a heartrending portrait of the individuals whose dreams of America were dashed in the Atlantic. Directed by Anne Kauffman with choreography by Danny Mefford, Titanic features Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra.The performance on Sunday, June 16, at 7pm, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 11, to allow artists and audiences to celebrate the 77th Annual Tony Awards. The updated performance run for Encores! Titanic is June 11 through June 23.

Expanding City Center’s mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, the 30th Encores! series also includes Community Nights (Jan 26, Feb 23, and Jun 14); ASL Interpreted Performances (Feb 1 and 29, and Jun 20); and Celebrate Black Theater Legacy Night (Mar 1) with George C. Wolfe and Susan Birkenhead in a post-show conversation—Black Theater Legacy: Luther Henderson moderated by Robert O’Hara. The 30th series also includes the first-ever Encores! student matinees for Once Upon a Mattress (Wed Jan 31) and Jelly’s Last Jam (Wed Feb 28). For additional information visit NYCityCenter.org.

Tickets starting from $45 (fees included) can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. Access City Center Club is available to those 35 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions. For more information and to sign up, visit NYCityCenter.org/Access. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

Casting for Encores! Titanic is by The Telsey Office/Craig Burns, CSA and Rachel Hoffman, CSA. Additional casting to be announced. Casting and programming subject to change.

Leadership Support for Encores! provided by the Stacey and Eric Mindich Fund for Musical Theater.

Encores! Season is sponsored by The Shubert Foundation and the Stephanie and Fred Shuman Fund for Encores!. Major Support for Encores! is provided by the Howard Gilman Foundation, and the Ford Foundation.

Additional Support for Encores! is provided by the Marta Heflin Foundation, The Kaplen Brothers Fund, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Frederick Loewe Foundation, Daryl and Steven Roth, The Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, Inc., The SHS Foundation, and The Ted Snowdon Foundation.

Leadership Support for Encores! Student Matinees is provided by Judy Taub Gold. Major Support for Encores! Student Matinees is provided by Akila Raman-Vaseghi and Ali Vaseghi, Jeanette Loeb, Royal Bank of Canada and Kevin Ryan. Community Nights at New York City Center are made possible by the Jerome L. Greene Foundation Fund in the New York Community Trust.

ASL Interpreted Performances at New York City Center are made possible by the Howard Gilman Foundation.Support for the Ann Reinking Encores! Choreography Fellowship is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies and Peter Talbert in honor of Ann Reinking.

NEW YORK CITY CENTER (Michael S. Rosenberg, President & CEO) has played a defining role in the cultural life of the city since 1943. The distinctive Neo-Moorish building was founded by Mayor Fiorello La Guardia as Manhattan’s first performing arts center with the mission of making the best in theater, dance, and music accessible to all audiences. This commitment continues today through celebrated dance and musical theater series like the Fall for Dance Festival and the Tony-honored Encores! series; the annual season by Principal Dance Company Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; and new dance series Artists at the Center. City Center welcomes audiences to experience internationally acclaimed artists including Kyle Abraham, Matthew Bourne, Ayodele Casel, Manhattan Theatre Club, Nederlands Dans Theater, and Twyla Tharp, on the same stage where legends made their mark. Dedicated to a culture built on the values of curiosity, collaboration, accessibility, and inclusivity, City Center’s dynamic programming, art exhibitions, and studio events are complemented by education and community engagement programs that bring the performing arts to thousands of New York City students, teachers, and families every year. 




RELATED STORIES

1
North American Premiere of Jean Butlers WHAT WE HOLD is Coming to Irish Arts Center Photo
North American Premiere of Jean Butler's WHAT WE HOLD is Coming to Irish Arts Center

Jean Butler's 'What We Hold' (North American Premiere) at Irish Arts Center is a physical, cultural, and emotional journey through the history of Irish dance. This celebrated work brings together seven generations of dancers to celebrate the past, connect the present, and look to the future.

2
Flushing Town Hall to Present Musical Duo CelloGayageum As Part Of Lunar New Year Event Se Photo
Flushing Town Hall to Present Musical Duo CelloGayageum As Part Of Lunar New Year Event Series

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at Flushing Town Hall! Vibrant celebration features month-long lineup of programs, headlined by Korean musical duo CelloGayageum on Lunar New Year, Feb. 10.

3
Shakespeare & Company to Bring GOLDAS BALCONY To Boston This February Photo
Shakespeare & Company to Bring GOLDA'S BALCONY To Boston This February

Shakespeare & Company brings Golda's Balcony to Boston, featuring Annette Miller in her acclaimed performance as Golda Meir.

4
Video: Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina on Singing CARMEN at The Met Photo
Video: Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina on Singing CARMEN at The Met

Watch as During intermission of the Live in HD transmission of Bizet’s Carmen, host Matthew Polenzani speaks with mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina about her experience singing the title role. 

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Audra McDonald Sends Off GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL As The Final Broadway ProducerVideo: Audra McDonald Sends Off GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL As The Final Broadway Producer
Photos: Go Behind The Scenes of THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL World PremierePhotos: Go Behind The Scenes of THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL World Premiere
METAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour with Sights Set on Broadway and the West EndMETAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour with Sights Set on Broadway and the West End
Tim Draxl, Robert Grubb & More Complete the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia, Starring Sarah BrightmanTim Draxl, Robert Grubb & More Complete the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia, Starring Sarah Brightman

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You