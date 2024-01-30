Rialto Chatter: Could Denzel Washington Return to Broadway With OTHELLO?

While no exact dates have been confirmed at this time, the production would most likely open in Spring of next year.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 2 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo 3 Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025
Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway

Rialto Chatter: Could Denzel Washington Return to Broadway With OTHELLO?

Denzel Washington may be headed back to Broadway soon with Othello! Rumor has it that the screen and stage star may bring the new production to New York in 2025.

While no exact dates have been confirmed at this time, the production would most likely open in Spring of next year, Showbiz 411 reports. 

Denzel Washington last appeared on Broadway in 2018 in The Iceman Cometh, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. His other previous Broadway credits include his Tony Award-winning role in Fences in 2010, as well as A Raisin in the Sun, Julius Caesar, and Checkmates. Off-Broadway, he has been seen in Coriolanus, A Soldier's Play, and The Tragedy of Richard III.

No stranger to Shakespeare, Washington also appeared in the film The Tragedy of Macbeth in 2021.

Washington first came to prominence in the NBC medical drama series St. Elsewhere(1982–1988), and in the war film A Soldier's Story (1984). Washington won Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor for his role as an American Civil War soldier in Glory (1989) and for Best Actor for playing a corrupt cop in Training Day (2001). His other Oscar-nominated roles were in Cry Freedom (1987), Malcolm X (1992), The Hurricane (1999), Flight (2012), Fences (2015), Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) and The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021). 

He established himself as a leading man with starring roles in Mo' Better Blues (1990), Mississippi Masala(1991), Philadelphia (1993), Courage Under Fire (1996), Remember the Titans (2000), Man on Fire (2004), Inside Man (2006), and American Gangster (2007). He starred in The Equalizer trilogy (2014–2023). Washington directed and starred in the films Antwone Fisher (2002), The Great Debaters (2007), and Fences (2015).



RELATED STORIES

1
Lisa Ann Walter Wins CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!, Donates to Entertainment Community Fund Photo
Lisa Ann Walter Wins CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!, Donates to Entertainment Community Fund

Lisa Ann Walter was revealed as the winner of Celebrity Jeopardy! last week. As part of her big win, she was able to donate her earnings to the charity of her choice. Walter chose to donate her $1,000,000 to the Entertainment Community Fund.

2
Dominic West: Broadway Audiences Dont Necessarily Want to Be There Photo
Dominic West: Broadway Audiences 'Don't Necessarily Want to Be There'

Dominic West has said that audience subscriptions mean that theatregoers on Broadway do not 'necessarily want to be there.'

3
Video: Audra McDonald Sends Off GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL As The Final Broadway Producer Photo
Video: Audra McDonald Sends Off GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL As The Final Broadway Producer

Gutenberg! The Musical welcomed record-setting Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald as the final guest 'Broadway Producer' as the show wrapped up its Broadway run. See video from her appearance!

4
Video: Michael Urie Performs An Opening For A Princess In Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Photo
Video: Michael Urie Performs 'An Opening For A Princess' In Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Up next at New York City Center, the Encores! season kicks off with Once Upon a Mattress, running January 24 through February 4, 2024. See star Michael Urie performing 'An Opening For a Princess,' in newly released video of the production below!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Audra McDonald Sends Off GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL As The Final Broadway ProducerVideo: Audra McDonald Sends Off GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL As The Final Broadway Producer
Photos: Go Behind The Scenes of THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL World PremierePhotos: Go Behind The Scenes of THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL World Premiere
METAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour with Sights Set on Broadway and the West EndMETAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour with Sights Set on Broadway and the West End
Tim Draxl, Robert Grubb & More Complete the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia, Starring Sarah BrightmanTim Draxl, Robert Grubb & More Complete the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia, Starring Sarah Brightman

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR Video
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day Video
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
HAMILTON

Recommended For You