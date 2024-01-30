Rialto Chatter: Could Denzel Washington Return to Broadway With OTHELLO?

Denzel Washington may be headed back to Broadway soon with Othello! Rumor has it that the screen and stage star may bring the new production to New York in 2025.

While no exact dates have been confirmed at this time, the production would most likely open in Spring of next year, Showbiz 411 reports.

Denzel Washington last appeared on Broadway in 2018 in The Iceman Cometh, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. His other previous Broadway credits include his Tony Award-winning role in Fences in 2010, as well as A Raisin in the Sun, Julius Caesar, and Checkmates. Off-Broadway, he has been seen in Coriolanus, A Soldier's Play, and The Tragedy of Richard III.

No stranger to Shakespeare, Washington also appeared in the film The Tragedy of Macbeth in 2021.

Washington first came to prominence in the NBC medical drama series St. Elsewhere(1982–1988), and in the war film A Soldier's Story (1984). Washington won Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor for his role as an American Civil War soldier in Glory (1989) and for Best Actor for playing a corrupt cop in Training Day (2001). His other Oscar-nominated roles were in Cry Freedom (1987), Malcolm X (1992), The Hurricane (1999), Flight (2012), Fences (2015), Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) and The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021).

He established himself as a leading man with starring roles in Mo' Better Blues (1990), Mississippi Masala(1991), Philadelphia (1993), Courage Under Fire (1996), Remember the Titans (2000), Man on Fire (2004), Inside Man (2006), and American Gangster (2007). He starred in The Equalizer trilogy (2014–2023). Washington directed and starred in the films Antwone Fisher (2002), The Great Debaters (2007), and Fences (2015).