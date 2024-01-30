Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 30, 2024

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:


Friday, February 2
Doubt begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, February 4
Appropriate closes on Broadway
Purlie Victorious closes on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2024

Photos: Company Celebrates Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
by Bruce Glikas
Days of Wine and Roses officially opened on Broadway last night, Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Studio 54. The cast took to the red carpet following the big show and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2024

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
by Nicole Rosky
The first musical of 2024 has officially arrived! The stars came out last night, January 28, to celebrate the opening of Days of Wine and Roses, the new musical led by Brian d'Arcy James and Kelli O'Hara.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2024

Interview: Jonathan Bennett on His SPAMALOT Broadway Debut: 'I've Dreamt About This Moment'
by Michael Major
BroadwayWorld sat down with Bennett to discuss his lifelong Broadway dreams, how Spamalot is similar to Mean Girls, working with the cast of the new revival, and more.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2024

Photos: First Look at Brandon Uranowitz and More in Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released for the production of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM! at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Check out the photos here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2024

GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL Will Release a Cast Recording This Spring; Recoups Investment
by Stephi Wild
Gutenberg! The Musical! will release a cast recording! After taking their final bows on the stage of the Jones Theatre, Josh Gad  and Andrew Rannells step into the studio to record the upcoming Original Broadway Cast Album. (more...)

Lea Salonga, Gavin Creel, Vanessa Williams, Brian d'Arcy James & More Set for MISCAST24
by Chloe Rabinowitz
MCC Theater has revealed that Miscast24 will take place on Monday April 15, 2024 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Learn additional details!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2024

APPROPRIATE is a Revival, Tonys Seek New Spokesperson, and Shabbat Comes to Broadway
by Cara Joy David
I like to do one topic per week, but on rare occasions, so much happens that a subdivided column is necessary. This is one of those times. Appropriate is a revival. The Tonys will have a new spokesperson. Jewish leaders are fighting against antisemitism.. (more...

Complete Cast Set For LEMPICKA on Broadway, Starring Eden Espinosa
by Stephi Wild
The complete cast has been revealed for Lempicka, the highly anticipated new musical celebrating the true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2024

Lena Hall

Born and raised in San Francisco, Lena Hall traveled the world performing and received her first big break singing for St. John Paul II at Candlestick Stadium for over 50,000 people at the young age of 7. Hall was a member of the Young People's Teen Musical Theatre Company in San Francisco and at the age of 17, joined the national tour of Cats. When not on the Broadway stage, Lena performs with her band The Deafening. Previous Broadway and Off-Broadway roles include starring as Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, a role for which she won a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. She appeared as Sloane in the New York Premiere of Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell and as Nicola in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots (original cast), starred in the award-winning The Toxic Avenger at New World Stages, Disney's Tarzan (original cast), Dracula (original cast), 42nd Street (Anytime Annie), Cats (Demeter), Bedbugs (NYMF) and Green Eyes (Fringe). Film and TV roles include Young Miranda in the Sex and the City film, The Stepford Wives, The Graduates, "All My Children," and "Legally Blonde, the Search for the Next Elle Woods."

Other birthdays on this date include:
Norbert Leo Butz
Vanessa Redgrave
Ann Dowd 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2024

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"You want a revolution? I want a revelation."

- Hamilton


