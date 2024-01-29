Complete Cast Set For LEMPICKA on Broadway, Starring Eden Espinosa

The complete cast has been revealed for Lempicka, the highly anticipated new musical celebrating the true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka. As previously announced, the principal cast will be led by leading lady, Eden Espinosa as Tamara de Lempicka, and Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Beth Leavel as the Baroness.

The complete cast includes Mariand Torres, Alex Aquilino, Lauren Blackman, Stephen Brower, Kyle Brown, Holli’ Conway, Abby Matsusaka, Jimin Moon, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ximone Rose, Nicholas Ward, Veronica Fiaoni, Michael Milkanin, Mary Page Nance, and Julio Rey.

Lempicka will open on Broadway this spring at the Longacre Theatre (220 W 48th St). Performances begin on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The creative team consists of Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography).

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

It was recently announced that Lempicka has an exclusive, on-going collaboration with Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury, in celebration of the renowned artist and the Broadway-bound production. Sotheby’s is also pleased to present the selling exhibition “The World of Tamara – A Celebration of Lempicka and Art Deco” beginning March 28 through April 16, 2024, in tandem with the opening of Lempicka. This special event will feature works by the famous Art Deco artist plus exceptional objects from the time period including, but not limited to, jewelry, automobiles and more. Further details and exhibition timing to follow.

When it had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director) in 2018, it quickly became the must-see musical of the summer. The New York Times said, “Is Lempicka the new Evita? A politically tumultuous tale of blond ambition with epic sweep has arrived,” and Ben Brantley called the show, “Incandescent! An exciting new work which gives musical theater fans who’ve been wondering why they don’t write dominating parts for women anymore have reason to cheer. Matt Gould’s stirring, richly polyphonic music with lyrics by Carson Kreitzer layers voices against each other like lovers between the sheets and Rachel Chavkin is a miracle worker.”

Following its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival, the production played at La Jolla Playhouse (Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director) in 2022, where the San Diego Union Tribunecalled it “an eye-popping and visually ravishing study of a ‘baroness with a brush,’ studded with gorgeous songs,” and called Eden Espinosa’s performance “fierce and formidable.” The Observerstated, “Tamara de Lempicka should be as well-known to the masses as Picasso, Matisse or Warhol. Perhaps, with a little light shining on her from Broadway, this will mark the year that she is.”

The creative team for Lempicka includes Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski and Justin Stasiw (sound design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), Remy Kurs (music supervision), Charity Wicks (music direction), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Peter Duchan (creative consultant), Leah Loukas (Hair and Wig Designer), and The Telsey Office (casting). Cody Renard Richard serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Wagner Johnson Productions serves as Executive Producers.

Cast Biographies

Mariand Torres (Standby for Tamara & Baroness) was most recently seen in the sold-out run of Alicia Keys’ new musical, Hell’s Kitchen, at The Public Theater. Broadway credits include:Hadestown (Fate) Wicked (Elphaba standby), In Transit (OBC). National Tour: Wicked (Elphaba). International: Prince of Broadway (Japan world premiere, directed by Harold Prince & Susan Stroman). Off-Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Select Regional: Lempicka (La Jolla Playhouse), ‘Eva Peron’ in Evita (Kansas City Rep), ‘The Lady of the Lake’ in Spamalot (Ogunquit Playhouse), ‘Helen Bechdel’ in Fun Home (Kansas City Rep), Giant (Signature Theatre). TV: “Law & Order: SVU,” “Madam Secretary.” Mariand can be heard as a principal vocalist in the Grammy nominated recording of Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots. Her favorite role is being Maia's mom.

Alex Aquilino (Ensemble). Broadway: Wicked, Anastasia, An American in Paris. City Center: Hey, Look Me Over!, Me and My Girl, Mack & Mabel. Carnegie Hall’s West Side Story, Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Tour: Flashdance. Ailey/Fordham Grad. All my gratitude to casting, this amazing creative team, MSA, my family and friends! @alexxaquilino

Lauren Blackman (Ensemble, u/s Baroness, Tamara de Lempicka). Broadway/NYC: Anastasia OBC, The Music Man, Radio City Christmas Spectacular. World Premieres: Little Dancer; Anastasia. National Tours: Hello, Dolly! 50th Anniversary Tour. Off-Broadway: Next Thing You Know, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. Numerous cherished roles at our incredible regional theaters. TV: “PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary.” Thanks to Rochel @Saks& and Telsey, Craig Burns. Immense love to All my B’s and C. And especially the ‘Lempeople' I have had the privilege to love since 2018. Here It Is. @laurblackman

Stephen Brower (Ensemble, u/s Tadeusz Lempicki, Marinetti) is an actor, writer, and comedian with a long list of very important credits. He’s been on Broadway (Anastasia), lead National Tours (Anastasia, An American in Paris, Pippin), headlined comedy clubs (Club Cumming, Broadway Comedy Club, Greenwich Village, YAS Fest), and even appeared on an episode of “SNL” (John Mulaney was super nice). Stephen worked on the out-of-town tryouts of The Who’s Tommy and Once Upon a One More Time; he wrote a solo show called Palatable Gay Robot that premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (Playbill Pick); he received a BFA in Musical Theatre from Texas State University. And yet, despite all of these professional achievements and personal milestones, Stephen's greatest contribution to society is a 60-second video called “Here Are Some Potatoes and If I Would Date Them.” Sarah Paulson reposted that video. Sarah, if you’re reading this, please follow me back. @stephenbrower StephenBrowerOnline.com

Kyle Brown (Ensemble, u/s Tadeusz Lempicki). Original Broadway casts of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Anastasia (Prince Siegfried in Swan Lake, u/s Dmitry), Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (Ensemble, pointe soloist, u/s Frank). Other Broadway credits include: An American in Paris (u/s Henri), Legally Blonde Carlos/Lowell (u/s Kyle/Dewey) World Premiere: The Devil Wears Prada. First National Touring productions of Legally Blonde & Wicked (u/s Fiyero) Television: FX series “Fosse/Verdon.” NY: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes at City Center Encores. Trip of Love(u/s Peter). Regional: ‘Gregory Gardner’ in A Chorus Line (Paper Mill Playhouse). Training: CCM Follow @kylebrown_85

HOLLI’ CONWAY (Ensemble, u/s Rafaela) was most recently seen on Broadway as an alternate in SIX: The Musical. While there, she became the first black woman to play the role of ‘Katherine Howard’ on Broadway and did so in the inaugural performance at the Lena Horne Theatre. (The first Broadway theater to be named after a woman.). Holli’ made her debut as an Ikette in the Original Broadway Cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. She is excited to be a part of telling yet another powerful woman's story on Broadway! Louisiana born and raised, she is a graduate of Northwestern State University and a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. She was crowned Miss Louisiana in 2018, making her only the third black woman to do so and the first to win with natural hair. Holli' proudly represented her state at Miss America by winning the talent competition and placing 2nd Runner-Up. She would like to send a huge thank you to Steve at 44 West Entertainment, Matt and the entire DGRW team, and The Telsey Office. "Much love to my powerful friends and family. Benjamin, you are my muse; I love you. All glory to God!" @Welcometo_holliwood

Abby Matsusaka (Ensemble). To say she’s grateful is an understatement. New York: Some Like it Hot (Broadway), Once Upon a Mattress (City Center Encores) Regional: The Karate Kid (Stages St. Louis), Hair (Asolo Rep). She graduated with a BFA in Musical Theatre from Montclair State University. Thank you so much to this remarkable creative team, Dustin, Marc, and her unbelievably supportive friends and family. @abbyrose_m

Jimin Moon (Ensemble). (he/him) First original Broadway cast!!! Freaking out!!! Still!!! Broadway: Aladdin. Beyond grateful to this team, A&R, CTC, and the whole Moon family. Proud Clown of Penn State MT23. 할머니 사랑해요. yktfv ;) follow along: @jiminmmoon

Khori Michelle Petinaud (Ensemble) is beyond thrilled to join this iconic group of revolutionaries in Lempicka! Her Broadway credits include Aladdin (OBC), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (OBC), Chicago the Musical and her principal debut in the company of Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ (OBC) where she landed a Chita Rivera Award nomination (Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway show) as well as a win (Outstanding Ensemble in a Bway show)! Some other theater credits include In the Heights (Kennedy Center), The Who’s Tommy (Kennedy Center), The Color Purple(Nat. Tour), King Kong, American Dance Machine, Hercules and BLACK SWAN. TV credits include: “Up Here” (Hulu), “Rent: Live” (FOX) , “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon),”Vinyl” (HBO), “The Knick” (Cinemax), and “Z: The Beginning of Everything” (Amazon). Eternal love to my Waynie, Carver, parents, family and CESD! @kmr8787

Ximone Rose (Ensemble, u/s Rafaela). Overjoyed to be here after first falling in love with the show in 2018! She/They. New Orleans native. University of Michigan Musical Theatre Program (GO BLUE!). Broadway: Once On This Island. Off-Broadway: Only Gold, We're Gonna Die. Tour: Into the Woods, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Regional: Lempicka (La Jolla Playhouse), Life After (The Old Globe), Macbeth in Stride (Shakespeare Theater Company). CGF Talent. For my friends, my family, and Matty! Stream my music on all platforms! @SimoneWithAnX Huzzah!

Nicholas Ward (Ensemble, u/s Baron) is excited and grateful to return to Broadway with this original beautiful new work. Broadway: The Music Man (OBC-Oliver Hix), The Lion King(Mufasa), Frozen, (OBC-King Agnarr), In Transit (OBC-Chris), On the Town (Workman, Miss Turnstiles Announcer). Eight New York City Center Encores!: Brigadoon, Cabin in the Sky, Pipe Dream, The Golden Apple, 1776, Zorba, Paint Your Wagon, Annie Get Your Gun. Lincoln Center: Camelot, Andrew Lippa’s I am Harvey Milk. 92nd Street Y: A Little Night Music (Mr. Lindquist), Audience Choice (Featured Vocalist) Caramoor: Over The Rainbow The Songs of Harold Arlen, Indianapolis Symphony Yuletide (Featured Soloist) Gulf Coast Symphony: A Tribute to Jerome Kern Touring: Showboat, Porgy & Bess, The Doo Wop Project. Solo Show: UPLIFT! Film & Television: “Schmigadoon!,” Frozen 2, Ricky and the Flash, “The Tony Awards,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Good Morning America,” “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway,” “The Disney Holiday Sing Along,” Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting. Regional: Big River, Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Jesus Christ Superstar, Show Boat, Little Shop of Horrors, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Tommy, Disney’s: The Little Mermaid, Ring of Fire, Guys and Dolls, Original Broadway Cast Recordings: The Music Man, Frozen, In Transit. Nicholas feels blessed for all of the inspiring adventures he's had on this journey through show business, and couldn’t have gotten here without the help of so many. I’m truly grateful. Insta: @nicholastheward

Veronica Fiaoni (Swing, u/s Kizette, Suzy Solidor). Broadway debut! Regional: Chicago (The Muny), Jerome Robbins’ Broadway (TUTS), Anne of Green Gables (Goodspeed). Tours: West Side Story, A Chorus Line (Maggie), Beetlejuice (Miss Argentina). TV: “American Horror Stories”, “Law and Order”, and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Much love and thanks to her entire family, Dino, CESD, and The Telsey Office. @vernyverny

Michael Milkanin (Swing, Dance Captain, u/s Baron, Marinetti). (He/They) Broadway: Bad Cinderella; Kinky Boots. National Tours: Frozen; Bat Out of Hell; Kinky Boots. Regional: The Who's Tommy (Kennedy Center); Paint Your Wagon (The Muny). Find me on Instagram: @mmilkanin

Mary Page Nance (Swing, u/s Suzy Solidor) is thrilled to finally be back with this Company, opening her fourth Original Broadway Show! She was previously seen in the OBC's of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, where she made her Principal Broadway Debut, The Great Comet, and Finding Neverland. Other Off-Broadway/Regional Productions include: Bright Star (1st National Tour), Black No More (The New Group), Encores!, When Change Comes, York Theatre Company, Olay Live!, American Repertory Theater, Emerson Colonial, A Chorus Line, UFOMT, VA Rep. TV/Film includes: Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix), “The Tony Awards,” “Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade,” “GMA,” “The Today Show.” Director/Choreographer: We Came to Dance (Food Tank/NASA) at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. BFA: SUNY Purchase. Mary Page also produces Broadway Talent for private events through her Production Company: Monocle Productions (name inspired by Lempicka!) and owns her own paper goods business called a page of mary. www.marypagenance.com IG: @marypagenance

Julio Rey (Swing) is so honored to be part of this iconic company telling this original true story. He is originally from San Juan, PR and has his BFA from Penn State. Julio was recently seen this past season in Bad Cinderella (u/s Prince Sebastian). Other credits include playing ‘Phil Davis’ (White Christmas, City Springs Theatre Company), ‘Fleet’ (Titanic, Milwaukee Rep), ‘Sky’ (Mamma Mia, NSMT), ‘Billy Lawlor’ (42nd Street , The Rev), and ‘Chino’ (West Side Story , Lyric Opera of Chicago). Huge thanks to Marc & Dustin! And so much love to Mami, Papi, and Markcus.