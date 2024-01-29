Photos: First Look at Brandon Uranowitz and More in Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center

Performances run through February 4, 2024.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

All new production photos have been released for the production of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM! at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The musical is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner and New York Times bestselling author Neil Patrick Harris. The production stars Tony Award® winner Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt, Falsettos) as Jon, Tony Award® nominee Denée Benton (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1912, The Gilded Age) as Susan, and Tony Award® nominee Grey Henson (Shucked, Mean Girls) as Michael. 

Check out the photos below!

tick, tick… BOOM! will play the Center’s Eisenhower Theater January 26–February 4, 2024, with an additional performance added on February 4, 7:00 p.m. 

tick, tick… BOOM! is RENT author Jonathan Larson’s explosive, semi-autobiographical musical about life, death, and the necessity of art. The show follows Jon, a composer struggling to break into New York City’s theater scene, and is filled with unforgettable songs including “30/90,” “Johnny Can’t Decide,” and the Sondheim-inspired “Sunday.” This new production of tick, tick …BOOM! features new orchestrations and vocal arrangements and has been expanded to include an ensemble comprising Kenedy Caughell, Kelvin Moon Loh, Yael “Yaya” Reich, and Nikhil Saboo. 

The production, produced by Broadway Center Stage Artistic Director and Kennedy Center Vice President and Executive Producer of Theater, Jeffrey Finn, features a band with musicians from the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, and include choreography by Paul McGill, musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, and music direction by Ben Cohn, Scenic and Projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, Video and Projection design by Nathan Scheuer, costume design by Andrea Hood, lighting design by Cory Pattak, and sound design by Haley Parcher. Michael Passaro serves as the Production Stage Manager, Matt DiCarlo as associate director, with Garret Healy as associate music director, and Emilio Ramos as associate choreographer.  Casting is by Geoff Josselson and Katja Zarolinski of JZ Casting.



