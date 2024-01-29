Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 29, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 29, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 29, 2024

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 29, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Monday, January 29
The cast of Sign of the Times meets the press
Friday, February 2
Doubt begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, February 4
Appropriate closes on Broadway
Purlie Victorious closes on Broadway

Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
by A.A. Cristi
Get ready for Betty! BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical will land on Broadway in Spring 2025.

Video: Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years
by Nicole Rosky
In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is joined by Jimmy Awards alumni to chat about the special event!. (more...)

Words From The Wings: Nick Gaswirth of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Shares Backstage Routines, Rituals, and More!
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Nick Gaswirth, who is currently appearing in How to Dance in Ohio! Nick told us all about his backstage routines, pre-show rituals, and more!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photo: WICKED Movie Musical Wraps Production; See Cynthia Erivo 'Defy Gravity' as Elphaba in New Photo
by Michael Major
The Wicked movie musical has officially wrapped production. After Ariana Grande revealed that she wrapped filming earlier this week, Cynthia Erivo has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her flying on a broomstick as Elphaba as she wraps. Other cast members – including Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang – wrapped filming earlier this month.. (more...)

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
by A.A. Cristi
See first look photos and video of the new national tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN!. (more...)

Review Roundup: WHITE ROSE Opens Off-Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
White Rose: The Musical just celebrated opening night Off-Broadway, where it will run for a limited 12-week run at Theatre Row's Theatre Three . (more...)

Video: Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single From ARGYLLE
by Michael Major
Listen to Ariana DeBose's new single with Boy George and Nile Rodgers, 'Electric Energy.' The song is from the upcoming action film Argylle. Watch the music video, featuring the West Side Story Oscar winner and the upcoming Moulin Rouge! star, along with Argylle's star-studded cast.. (more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I know a place where no one's lost,
I know a place where no one cries,
Crying at all is not allowed,
Not in my castle on a cloud."

- Les Miserables


