Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 29, 2024

It is January 29, 2024
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Video: Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years
Words From The Wings: Nick Gaswirth of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Shares Backstage Routines, Rituals, and More!
Photo: WICKED Movie Musical Wraps Production; See Cynthia Erivo 'Defy Gravity' as Elphaba in New Photo
by Michael Major
The Wicked movie musical has officially wrapped production. After Ariana Grande revealed that she wrapped filming earlier this week, Cynthia Erivo has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her flying on a broomstick as Elphaba as she wraps. Other cast members – including Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang – wrapped filming earlier this month.. (more...)
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
by A.A. Cristi
See first look photos and video of the new national tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN!. (more...)
Review Roundup: WHITE ROSE Opens Off-Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
White Rose: The Musical just celebrated opening night Off-Broadway, where it will run for a limited 12-week run at Theatre Row's Theatre Three . (more...)
Video: Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single From ARGYLLE
by Michael Major
Listen to Ariana DeBose's new single with Boy George and Nile Rodgers, 'Electric Energy.' The song is from the upcoming action film Argylle. Watch the music video, featuring the West Side Story Oscar winner and the upcoming Moulin Rouge! star, along with Argylle's star-studded cast.. (more...)
