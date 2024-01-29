Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 29, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 29, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Monday, January 29

The cast of Sign of the Times meets the press

Friday, February 2

Doubt begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, February 4

Appropriate closes on Broadway

Purlie Victorious closes on Broadway

Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025

by A.A. Cristi

Get ready for Betty! BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical will land on Broadway in Spring 2025.

Video: Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years

by Nicole Rosky

In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is joined by Jimmy Awards alumni to chat about the special event!. (more...)

Photo: WICKED Movie Musical Wraps Production; See Cynthia Erivo 'Defy Gravity' as Elphaba in New Photo

by Michael Major

The Wicked movie musical has officially wrapped production. After Ariana Grande revealed that she wrapped filming earlier this week, Cynthia Erivo has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her flying on a broomstick as Elphaba as she wraps. Other cast members – including Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang – wrapped filming earlier this month.. (more...)

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!

by A.A. Cristi

See first look photos and video of the new national tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN!. (more...)

Review Roundup: WHITE ROSE Opens Off-Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

White Rose: The Musical just celebrated opening night Off-Broadway, where it will run for a limited 12-week run at Theatre Row's Theatre Three . (more...)

Video: Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single From ARGYLLE

by Michael Major

Listen to Ariana DeBose's new single with Boy George and Nile Rodgers, 'Electric Energy.' The song is from the upcoming action film Argylle. Watch the music video, featuring the West Side Story Oscar winner and the upcoming Moulin Rouge! star, along with Argylle's star-studded cast.. (more...)

