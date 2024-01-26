Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025

Jasmine Amy Rogers, star of the show's Chicago run, will lead the Broadway production of the Jerry Mitchell- helmed musical.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Get ready for Betty! BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical will land on Broadway in Spring 2025.

The show's star, Jasmine Amy Rogers, announced the run in a recent interview with New York Live, adding that it was "very exciting" to be able to share the exciting news.

Rogers appeared alongside actor and fellow Jimmy Awards alum, Ryan MCartan, for a segment promoting the upcoming 15th anniversary celebration of the program at 54 Below.

The Chicago cast of the musical also included Tony Award®-winner Faith Prince as Valentina (Guys and Dolls, “Monarch”), Ainsley Anthony Melham as Dwayne (Aladdin), Erich Bergen as Raymond (Jersey Boys, “Madam Secretary”), Stephen DeRosa as Grampy (“Boardwalk Empire”), Angelica Hale as Trisha (“America’s Got Talent” finalist), Phillip Huber (Being John Malkovich), and Anastacia McCleskey as Carol (Caroline or Change).

Read the reviews for the pre-Broadway run of BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical at the CIBC Theatre.

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.” 

See photos and video of the pre-Broadway Chicago tryout here!





