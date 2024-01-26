Photo: WICKED Movie Musical Wraps Production; See Cynthia Erivo 'Defy Gravity' as Elphaba in New Photo

Wicked: Part 1 is set to be released on November 27. The second part will be released the following year, on November 26, 2025.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

WICKED Film
The Wicked movie musical has officially wrapped production.

After Ariana Grande revealed that she wrapped filming earlier this week, Cynthia Erivo still had a few days left on set with director Jon M. Chu. 

Now, Erivo has taken to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of her flying on a broomstick as Elphaba, commemorating the final day of filming.

"THIS moment, this film, these people, this cast, this crew, this director, my Glinda, were the Grandest gift I could ever have asked for, and I am eternally grateful for the chance to bring you This Elphie," the caption reads. "I hope when you meet her, you’ll love her as much and as fiercely as I do."

Although the movie stopped shooting for several months as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Wicked: Part 1 is still set to be released on November 27. The second part will be released the following year, on November 26, 2025.

Chu shared an inside look at filming on his Instagram story, commenting that their "One short last day" is getting "shorter by the minute." 

Photo: WICKED Movie Musical Wraps Production; See Cynthia Erivo 'Defy Gravity' as Elphaba in New Photo
Jon M. Chu's Instagram story on the final day of Wicked filming.

Jonathan Bailey gave a look at his Fiyero costume by posting a behind-the-scenes silhouette photo, confirming that he also completed filming.

Other cast members – including Michelle YeohEthan Slater, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, and Marissa Bode – wrapped filming earlier this month.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JONATHAN BAILEY (@jbayleaf)

Chu recently gave an update to say that this year is "going to be insane" and that more will be revealed "soon…ish."

The cast of the Wicked movie includes Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James will play classmates Pfannee and ShenShen from Shiz University. Keala Settle will portray Miss Coddle, with Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Michael Carmichael as Nikidik.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.



