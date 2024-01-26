Words From The Wings: Nick Gaswirth of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Shares Backstage Routines, Rituals, and More!

Click Here for More on Words from the Wings

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

Today we're chatting with Nick Gaswirth, who is currently appearing in How to Dance in Ohio! Nick told us all about his backstage routines, pre-show rituals, and more!

Check out his answers below!

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

I say "hey" to the doorperson, sign in, and then begin the 4-flight walk upstairs to my dressing room.

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage?

Those of us who start the show stage left have a little ritual with a bowl of prop grapes that are no longer in the show, but which are still on our prop shelves. We pass around the bowl and squeeze the grapes (and then, importantly, sanitize our hands). I check that my beard isn't trying to eat my microphone (it's always hungry), and I'm on!

What’s your must-have backstage snack?

Trail mix, or something like it. Crunchy and filling are the names of the game.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

I don't do this every show, but if I'm having trouble getting my head in the game, or if I'm feeling unfocused, I do some pushups and slap myself in the face a few times -- just hard enough to shock myself a little. I think it's a holdover from my baseball days, when I'd do a version of this to get my heart rate up and get pumped up. Yes, it's weird and crazy, I know, I know.

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

1: Listerine. 2: Toothbrush and toothpaste. 3: A mug for coffee or tea (usually coffee). 4: Beard brush and oil/balm/pomade. 5: A musical instrument (usually my mandolin, since it's small and travels easily)

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

I love watching "So Much in Common." It features just the core group of 7, and it's a home run every time. It's a soaring smashup of each of their unique characters' hopes and dreams and fears and anxieties laid bare in beautiful contrapuntal cacophonous harmony and it's freaking awesome. It never gets old.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

Circling up with the whole company offstage before our very first preview. The excitement of us finally getting to bring this show to Broadway. Watching dreams come true in real-time as 9 of my friends made their Broadway debuts. I'll never forget it. .....and also whenever Carlos ("Kurt/Rick") changes into the wrong costume.

About Nick Gaswirth

(he/him) Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812; A Christmas Story. Tour: Wicked, A Christmas Story. Off-Broadway: York Theatre. Regional: Cleveland Play House, A.R.T., Syracuse Stage, Goodspeed, 5th Avenue, Arden Theatre, Westchester Broadway. BFA in Musical Theatre, University of Michigan, and proud AEA member. Hi Jammers, hi Beazie!