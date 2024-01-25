Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 25, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 25, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 25, 2024

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 25, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet


Thursday, January 25
The cast of Dead Outlaw meets the press
Sunday, January 28
Gutenberg! the Musical closes on Broadway

Alan Cumming Will Bring Solo Show To Studio 54 in March For One Night Only
by Joshua Wright
Producer Jacob Langfelder announced today that Tony Award winning Broadway icon Alan Cumming will bring his solo show, Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, to Studio 54 for One Night Only on March 11, 2024.

Photos: First Look at Sutton Foster, J. Harrison Ghee & More in ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
by Nicole Rosky
Up next at New York City Center, the Encores! season kicks off with Once Upon a Mattress, running January 24 through February 4, 2024. Check out a first look at the cast in action here!. (more...)

Video: See Sutton Foster & More in Highlights From Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Check out footage from the Encores! production of Once Upon a Mattress!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Exclusive: Scott Pask Unpacks That Awesome, Surprise GUTENBERG! Set
by Nicole Rosky
Gutenberg! The Muscial is entering its final week of performances on Broadway, and by this point you probably know all about the production's nightly special guests... but unless you've made it to the James Earl Jones Theatre, you likely haven't seen its surprise final set! We have the exclusive details!. (more...

Photos: First Look at Michelle Visage and Ramin Karimloo in THE ADDAMS FAMILY in London
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released of Michelle Visage as Morticia Addams and Ramin Karimloo as Gomez Addams in THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy live in concert at the London Palladium on 12 & 13 February. . (more...

MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper & New York Philharmonic to Play Lincoln Center
by Michael Major
Netflix and the New York Philharmonic will present selections of the soundtrack from Bradley Cooper's Maestro performed by Members of the New York Philharmonic, led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. (more...)

Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in Michael Arden- Helmed THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation
by Nicole Rosky
A private industry presentation will soon be held for THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL on February 23, 2024. Watch a video teaser of the new musical here!. (more...

FIVE THE PARODY MUSICAL Opens Off-Broadway Next Month
by Stephi Wild
A musical parody inspired by the stories of the women linked to former President Donald Trump will premiere off-Broadway next month.. (more...)

Video: WICKED's Mary Kate Morrisey, Allie Trimm and Jordan Litz Perform 'Ozcapella' Version of 'One Short Day'
by Stephi Wild
 Wicked cast members Mary Kate Morrisey, Allie Trimm and Jordan Litz recently took to a stairwell in the Gershwin Theatre to perform an 'Ozcapella' version of 'One Short Day.' Check out the video here!. (more...)

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose won the 2022 Academy Award, British Academy Film Award, Screen Actors Guild and Critics’ Choice Awards for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s WEST SIDE STORY. She also recently hosted the 2022 Tony Awards to critical acclaim and has starred in the hit television series Schmigadoon! for Apple TV+, Ryan Murphy’s film adaptation of THE PROM for Netflix, and HBO’s hit series Westworld. Upcoming film projects include Disney’s animated feature film WISH, KRAVEN THE HUNTER (Sony), ARGYLLE (Apple), and the independent feature I.S.S. Her Broadway credits include Hamilton, Bring It On, Company, Pippin and her Tony Award nominated performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She can be heard playing director/choreographer Zoey Taylor in As the Curtain Rises, an original Broadway soap opera podcast from the Broadway Podcast Network.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Jenifer Lewis
Alicia Keys
 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

“You can’t stop my happiness, because I like the way I am.”

- Hairspray


