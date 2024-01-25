Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 25, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 25, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, January 25

The cast of Dead Outlaw meets the press

Sunday, January 28

Gutenberg! the Musical closes on Broadway

Photos: First Look at Sutton Foster, J. Harrison Ghee & More in ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

by Nicole Rosky

Up next at New York City Center, the Encores! season kicks off with Once Upon a Mattress, running January 24 through February 4, 2024. Check out a first look at the cast in action here!. (more...)

Exclusive: Scott Pask Unpacks That Awesome, Surprise GUTENBERG! Set

by Nicole Rosky

Gutenberg! The Muscial is entering its final week of performances on Broadway, and by this point you probably know all about the production's nightly special guests... but unless you've made it to the James Earl Jones Theatre, you likely haven't seen its surprise final set! We have the exclusive details!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Michelle Visage and Ramin Karimloo in THE ADDAMS FAMILY in London

by Stephi Wild

All new photos have been released of Michelle Visage as Morticia Addams and Ramin Karimloo as Gomez Addams in THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy live in concert at the London Palladium on 12 & 13 February. . (more...)

MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper & New York Philharmonic to Play Lincoln Center

by Michael Major

Netflix and the New York Philharmonic will present selections of the soundtrack from Bradley Cooper's Maestro performed by Members of the New York Philharmonic, led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. (more...)

Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in Michael Arden- Helmed THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation

by Nicole Rosky

A private industry presentation will soon be held for THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL on February 23, 2024. Watch a video teaser of the new musical here!. (more...)

FIVE THE PARODY MUSICAL Opens Off-Broadway Next Month

by Stephi Wild

A musical parody inspired by the stories of the women linked to former President Donald Trump will premiere off-Broadway next month.. (more...)

Video: WICKED's Mary Kate Morrisey, Allie Trimm and Jordan Litz Perform 'Ozcapella' Version of 'One Short Day'

by Stephi Wild

Wicked cast members Mary Kate Morrisey, Allie Trimm and Jordan Litz recently took to a stairwell in the Gershwin Theatre to perform an 'Ozcapella' version of 'One Short Day.' Check out the video here!. (more...)

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose won the 2022 Academy Award, British Academy Film Award, Screen Actors Guild and Critics’ Choice Awards for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s WEST SIDE STORY. She also recently hosted the 2022 Tony Awards to critical acclaim and has starred in the hit television series Schmigadoon! for Apple TV+, Ryan Murphy’s film adaptation of THE PROM for Netflix, and HBO’s hit series Westworld. Upcoming film projects include Disney’s animated feature film WISH, KRAVEN THE HUNTER (Sony), ARGYLLE (Apple), and the independent feature I.S.S. Her Broadway credits include Hamilton, Bring It On, Company, Pippin and her Tony Award nominated performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She can be heard playing director/choreographer Zoey Taylor in As the Curtain Rises, an original Broadway soap opera podcast from the Broadway Podcast Network.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Jenifer Lewis

Alicia Keys



