Photos: First Look at Michelle Visage and Ramin Karimloo in THE ADDAMS FAMILY in London

Performances run at the London Palladium on 12 & 13 February. 

By: Jan. 24, 2024

All new photos have been released of Michelle Visage as Morticia Addams and Ramin Karimloo as Gomez Addams in THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy live in concert at the London Palladium on 12 & 13 February. 

The cast of THE ADDAMS FAMILY includes Michelle Visage as Morticia Addams, Ramin Karimloo as Gomez Addams and Lesley Joseph as Grandma. Also in the cast are Sam Buttery as Uncle Fester, Nicholas Mclean as Pugsley Addams, Dickon Gough as Lurch, Sean Kingsley as Mal, Ryan Kopel as Lucas and Kara Lane as Alice. In the ensemble are Leeroy Boone, Abigail Brodie, Gavin Eden, Chloe Gentles, Katie Hutton, Matthew Ives, Jessica Keable and Castell Parker and introducing Chumisa Dornford-May as Wednesday Addams. 

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present - Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden




