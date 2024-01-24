MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper & New York Philharmonic to Play Lincoln Center

Orchestrating Maestro: Music & Conversation is coming to David Geffen Hall on February 14.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 2 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS
Video: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Stars J. Harrison Ghee, Cheyenne Jackson, and Nikki Renee Dani Photo 4 Video: The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run

MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper & New York Philharmonic to Play Lincoln Center

Orchestrating Maestro: Music & Conversation, a celebration of the 2023 movie about the beloved composer and NY Phil Laureate Conductor Leonard Bernstein, is coming to David Geffen Hall on February 14.

Netflix and the New York Philharmonic will present selections of the soundtrack from Bradley Cooper's Maestro performed by Members of the New York Philharmonic, led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin who also served as the film’s conducting consultant and conducted the new recordings for its soundtrack.

Following the performance Cooper and Nézet-Séguin will have a side-by-side conversation about Bernstein's life and legacy. Tickets for the event are available Click Here.

The soundtrack for Maestro included selections from West Side Story, On the Town, and Candide. The fiml has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Cooper), and Best Actress (Carey Mulligan).

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

The film also stars Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and Miriam Shor.

Photo Cr. Jason McDonald/Netflix © 2023.




RELATED STORIES

1
Outer Critics Circle Awards Sets 2024 Date Photo
Outer Critics Circle Awards Sets 2024 Date

The Outer Critics Circle has announced the dates for the 73rd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2023-2024 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. Learn more about the upcoming

2
Video: WICKED Cast Members Perform Ozcapella Version of One Short Day Photo
Video: WICKED Cast Members Perform 'Ozcapella' Version of 'One Short Day'

 Wicked cast members Mary Kate Morrisey, Allie Trimm and Jordan Litz recently took to a stairwell in the Gershwin Theatre to perform an 'Ozcapella' version of 'One Short Day.' Check out the video here!

3
Interview: Andy Karl On Returning To GROUNDHOG DAY, the Shows International Success & Photo
Interview: Andy Karl On Returning To GROUNDHOG DAY, the Show's International Success & More

BrodwayWorld sat down with Andy Karl to find out all about him living his own personal 'Groundhog Day' down under in Melbourne, the musical's Broadway run, and more.

4
FIVE THE PARODY MUSICAL Opens Off-Broadway Next Month Photo
FIVE THE PARODY MUSICAL Opens Off-Broadway Next Month

A musical parody inspired by the stories of the women linked to former President Donald Trump will premiere off-Broadway next month.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Everything Coming to Max This FebruaryEverything Coming to Max This February
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway CastInterview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Video: Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER TrailerVideo: Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Trailer
HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Interested in Broadway Musical AdaptationHAZBIN HOTEL Creator Interested in Broadway Musical Adaptation

Videos

Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway Video
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You