MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper & New York Philharmonic to Play Lincoln Center

Orchestrating Maestro: Music & Conversation, a celebration of the 2023 movie about the beloved composer and NY Phil Laureate Conductor Leonard Bernstein, is coming to David Geffen Hall on February 14.

Netflix and the New York Philharmonic will present selections of the soundtrack from Bradley Cooper's Maestro performed by Members of the New York Philharmonic, led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin who also served as the film’s conducting consultant and conducted the new recordings for its soundtrack.

Following the performance Cooper and Nézet-Séguin will have a side-by-side conversation about Bernstein's life and legacy. Tickets for the event are available Click Here.

The soundtrack for Maestro included selections from West Side Story, On the Town, and Candide. The fiml has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Cooper), and Best Actress (Carey Mulligan).

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

The film also stars Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and Miriam Shor.

