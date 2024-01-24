Alan Cumming Will Bring Solo Show To Studio 54 in March For One Night Only

Producer Jacob Langfelder announced today that Tony Award winning Broadway icon Alan Cumming will bring his solo show, Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, to Studio 54 for One Night Only on March 11, 2024.

Cumming returns to the legendary venue after completing a sold-out run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, as well as numerous engagements throughout the world. This marks Cumming’s first time on the Studio 54 stage since his legendary and Tony Award winning turn as the Emcee in Cabaret.

Cumming’s puckish spirit and eclectic joie de vivre is on full display in Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, an evening of story mixed with song mixed with a joyful and mischievous exploration of our most communal of pastimes: aging! Here, Cumming covers all the bases: sex, death, and bacchanalia, with a set list as eclectic as the man himself – Kander and Ebb tunes blended with contemporary favorites, and even a self-penned paean against plastic surgery. He also discusses the effects of gravity, the time the mom from the Brady Bunch punched him, and what his dog taught him about the quality of life.

Mr. Cumming said in a statement, “The cabaret genre and Studio 54 are both utterly defining parts of my life and career. So, to be able to combine the two - taking my latest show to this beautiful and iconic venue - is a dream come true and a coming home wrapped up in one. And where better to discuss not acting your age than the home of hedonism and bacchanalia?”

This exclusive One Night Only event will be held on Monday, March 11, 2024, and is produced by Jacob Langfelder in association with Broadway and Vine. Tickets begin at $99 and are currently on sale for Broadway and Vine subscribers. The General Public on sale begins Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at Click Here.

The evening will feature musical direction by Henry Koperski and is Executive Produced by Erica Rotstein.

Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.