Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 23, 2024

It is January 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, January 24

The casts of My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) and The Noteook on Broadway meet the press Thursday, January 25

The cast of Dead Outlaw meets the press Sunday, January 28

Gutenberg! the Musical closes on Broadway

Video: Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

In this video, watch highlights of Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James in Days of Wine and Roses on Broadway!. (more...)

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025

by Stephi Wild

THE WIZ will ease on down the road once again, beginning in February 2025, with further tour dates to be announced. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!. (more...)

SPAMALOT, SWEPT AWAY And More Nominated for 2024 Helen Hayes Awards

by A.A. Cristi

Nominations have been announced for the 40th Helen Hayes Awards, including nominations for Broadway's Spamalot, The Avett Bros. Swept Away, Stephanie J. Block, Rob McClure and more.

Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS

by Stephi Wild

Award-winning theatre, film, and television actor Michael Stuhlbarg will return to Broadway for the first time in almost 20 years to star in Patriots, the Almeida Theatre production of the timely new play by Peter Morgan. Learn more about the play here!. (more...)

League President's Abrupt Departure Leaves Industry Talking

by Cara Joy David

Last week, the Broadway League announced that Charlotte St. Martin would be “retiring” after 18 years. An email went out to League members shortly before the release. And I’m not sure I’ve ever received quite so many theater-related communications before noon.. (more...)

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months

by Sidney Paterra

Check out a full list of which Broadway shows are set to close in 2024.. (more...)

Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows Off-Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The world premiere production of Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, played its final performance at The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W 30th St) on Sunday, January 21st. Check out a video of the cast' final curtain call here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Reneé Rapp's MEAN GIRLS Performance on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

by Michael Major

It was a Mean Girls takeover on Saturday Night Live this weekend as Rachel McAdams made a surprise cameo before Reneé Rapp's performance. Megan Thee Stallion also made an appearance during the performance to perform her verse. Watch the videos, also with Rapp joining Jacob Elordi and Bowen Yang in a sketch!. (more...)

Chita Rivera

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. A versatile actress/singer/dancer, her most recent starring roles include The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer’s Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas. She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Chita’s first appearance (age 17) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry’s Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate, Zorba, Can-Can with The Rockettes. Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 and received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. In 2019, Chita performed her solo concert at London’s Cadogan Hall; in 2018 she was honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy; in 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin’ To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS. Her current solo CD is entitled And Now I Swing.

James L. Nederlander

James Rado

