Video: Watch Reneé Rapp's MEAN GIRLS Performance on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Reneé Rapp performed "Not My Fault" off the Mean Girls soundtrack, along with the title track off her debut album, "Snow Angel."

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 4 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start

It was a Mean Girls takeover on Saturday Night Live this weekend as Rachel McAdams made a surprise cameo before Reneé Rapp's performance.

The original Regina George – who makes her Broadway debut in Mary Jane this spring – introduced Rapp's performance of "Not My Fault" off the Mean Girls soundtrack. Megan Thee Stallion also made an appearance during the performance to perform her verse.

"Not My Fault" was Rapp's second song of the episode, first performing the title track off her debut album, "Snow Angel."

The Broadway alum also made an appearance during an Entertainment Tonight parody sketch. She joined Jacob Elordi and Bowen Yang to joke about her "lack of media training" throughout the Mean Girls press run.

The complete episode of Saturday Night Live is now available to stream on Peacock. Watch videos from Rapp's appearances below!

After Reneé Rapp released "Snow Angel" in August, she embarked on a sold out headlining tour throughout North America. This year, she is set to perform at several music festivals, including Governers Ball in New York City, Coachella in California, Hangout Music Festival in Alabama, and more.

Watch Reneé Rapp's "Not My Fault" performance with Megan Thee Stallion and Rachel McAdams here:

Watch Reneé Rapp perform "Snow Angel" here:

Watch Rapp join Elordi and Yang in a sketch here:

Photo by: Will Heath/NBC



RELATED STORIES

1
Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgans PATRIOTS Photo
Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS

Award-winning theatre, film, and television actor Michael Stuhlbarg will return to Broadway for the first time in almost 20 years to star in Patriots, the Almeida Theatre production of the timely new play by Peter Morgan. Learn more about the play here!

2
Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows Photo
Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows

The world premiere production of Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, played its final performance at The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W 30th St) on Sunday, January 21st. Check out a video of the cast' final curtain call here!

3
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date

How to Dance in Ohio will conclude its Broadway run on Sunday, February 11, 2024, following 99 performances (27 previews and 72 regular performances) at the Belasco Theater.

4
Video: Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway Pandering to Audiences and Possible Return to the S Photo
Video: Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1

Watch Patti LuPone discuss her thoughts on the state of Broadway and hint at a possible return to the stage on NY1 with Frank DiLella.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing FilmsBroadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films
Dakota Johnson & Justin Timberlake Set For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVEDakota Johnson & Justin Timberlake Set For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Listen: HAMILTON Star Jasmine Cephas Jones Unveils New Single 'Brighter (Feat. Kevin Garrett)'Listen: HAMILTON Star Jasmine Cephas Jones Unveils New Single 'Brighter (Feat. Kevin Garrett)'
Interview: Jessica Vosk & Daphne Rubin-Vega on What to Expect From HAZBIN HOTELInterview: Jessica Vosk & Daphne Rubin-Vega on What to Expect From HAZBIN HOTEL

Videos

Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1 Video
Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Video
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You