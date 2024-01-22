Video: Watch Reneé Rapp's MEAN GIRLS Performance on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

It was a Mean Girls takeover on Saturday Night Live this weekend as Rachel McAdams made a surprise cameo before Reneé Rapp's performance.

The original Regina George – who makes her Broadway debut in Mary Jane this spring – introduced Rapp's performance of "Not My Fault" off the Mean Girls soundtrack. Megan Thee Stallion also made an appearance during the performance to perform her verse.

"Not My Fault" was Rapp's second song of the episode, first performing the title track off her debut album, "Snow Angel."

The Broadway alum also made an appearance during an Entertainment Tonight parody sketch. She joined Jacob Elordi and Bowen Yang to joke about her "lack of media training" throughout the Mean Girls press run.

The complete episode of Saturday Night Live is now available to stream on Peacock. Watch videos from Rapp's appearances below!

After Reneé Rapp released "Snow Angel" in August, she embarked on a sold out headlining tour throughout North America. This year, she is set to perform at several music festivals, including Governers Ball in New York City, Coachella in California, Hangout Music Festival in Alabama, and more.

Watch Reneé Rapp's "Not My Fault" performance with Megan Thee Stallion and Rachel McAdams here:

Watch Reneé Rapp perform "Snow Angel" here:

Watch Rapp join Elordi and Yang in a sketch here:

Photo by: Will Heath/NBC