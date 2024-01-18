Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed!

by Stephi Wild

Shaina Taub is set to lead the cast of her own musical Suffs, when it transfer to Broadway this spring. Plus, find out who else is starring in the cast!. (more...)

STEREOPHONIC Will Transfer to Broadway This Spring

by Stephi Wild

Stereophonic, which had an off-Broadway run last year at Playwrights Horizons, will transfer to Broadway this year. The Broadway production is set to begin previews April 3, ahead of an opening on April 19 at the Golden Theater.. (more...)

LEMPICKA On Broadway Adds Beth Leavel, Amber Iman And More To Principal Cast

by A.A. Cristi

At a special event at Sotheby's today, the new principal cast of Lempicka, the sweeping new musical portrait celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, was announced.

Words From The Wings: Ethan Haberfield of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Shares Favorite Backstage Moments, and More!

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Ethan Haberfield who is currently in Prayer for the French Republic.

Video: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Stars J. Harrison Ghee, Cheyenne Jackson, and Nikki Renee Daniels Gear Up for City Center

by A.A. Cristi

See some of the stars of the upcoming Once Upon A Mattress in action as they gear up for their City Center run. Watch as Tony Award-winner J. Harrison Ghee performs “Many Moons Ago” with Nikki Renée Daniels (Lady Larken) and Cheyenne Jackson (Sir Harry) peforming, "In a Little While”.

Broadway's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Launches Rooftop Writers Initiative

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG has announced the Rooftop Writers Initiative, in partnership with the Stephen Sondheim Foundation and American Theatre Wing’s Jonathan Larson Grant.. (more...)

MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL Will Open in Fiji in February

by Stephi Wild

Fiji will welcome its first-ever Broadway musical, MAMMA MIA!, to the stage, next month! MAMMA MIA! The Musical Fiji will show at the Suva Civic Centre from 9-17 February, 2024.. (more...)

SWEENEY TODD Reveals Cast Schedule Ahead of New Leads Taking Over in February

by Stephi Wild

Sweeney Todd has revealed the interim schedule of cast members taking on lead roles prior to Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster taking over next month.. (more...)

Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW

by Michael Major

Before she stars in the film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jennifer Lopez is turning her upcoming album into a movie musical. (more...)

Mark Rylance

Mark Rylance's theatre credits include Othello (Shakespeare's Globe), Farinelli and the King (Shakespeare's Globe/Duke of York's Theatre/Belasco Theatre), Nice Fish (Harold Pinter Theatre - also co-writer with Louis Jenkins), Twelfth Night (Shakespeare's Globe/Apollo Theatre/Belasco Theatre - Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play), Richard III (Shakespeare's Globe/Apollo Theatre/ Belasco Theatre), Jerusalem (Royal Court Theatre/Apollo Theatre/Music Box Theatre - Olivier Award for Best Actor and Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play, and Apollo Theatre 2022), La Bête (Comedy Theatre/Music Box Theatre), Boeing-Boeing (Apollo Theatre/Cort Theatre - Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play) and Much Ado About Nothing (Queen's Theatre - Olivier Award for Best Actor). Rylance was the Artistic Director of the Shakespeare's Globe for 10 years (1996-2006). His television credits include Wolf Hall - BAFTA Award for Best Actor and an Emmy nomination. His film credits include Institute Benjamenta, Bridge of Spies - Academy Award and BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor, The BFG, Ready Player One, Dunkirk, Waiting for the Barbarians, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Phantom of the Open, Don't Look Up, Bones and All, and The Outfit.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Jesse L. Martin

Danny Kaye

Cary Grant

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!