Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 3 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 4 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024

Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed!
by Stephi Wild
Shaina Taub is set to lead the cast of her own musical Suffs, when it transfer to Broadway this spring. Plus, find out who else is starring in the cast!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024

STEREOPHONIC Will Transfer to Broadway This Spring
by Stephi Wild
Stereophonic, which had an off-Broadway run last year at Playwrights Horizons, will transfer to Broadway this year. The Broadway production is set to begin previews April 3, ahead of an opening on April 19 at the Golden Theater.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024

LEMPICKA On Broadway Adds Beth Leavel, Amber Iman And More To Principal Cast
by A.A. Cristi
At a special event at Sotheby's today, the new principal cast of Lempicka, the sweeping new musical portrait celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, was announced.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024

Words From The Wings: Ethan Haberfield of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Shares Favorite Backstage Moments, and More!
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Ethan Haberfield who is currently in Prayer for the French Republic.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024

Video: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Stars J. Harrison Ghee, Cheyenne Jackson, and Nikki Renee Daniels Gear Up for City Center
by A.A. Cristi
See some of the stars of the upcoming Once Upon A Mattress in action as they gear up for their City Center run. Watch as Tony Award-winner J. Harrison Ghee performs “Many Moons Ago” with Nikki Renée Daniels (Lady Larken) and Cheyenne Jackson (Sir Harry) peforming, "In a Little While”.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024

Broadway's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Launches Rooftop Writers Initiative
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG has announced the Rooftop Writers Initiative, in partnership with the Stephen Sondheim Foundation and American Theatre Wing’s Jonathan Larson Grant.. (more...

MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL Will Open in Fiji in February
by Stephi Wild
Fiji will welcome its first-ever Broadway musical, MAMMA MIA!, to the stage, next month! MAMMA MIA! The Musical Fiji will show at the Suva Civic Centre from 9-17 February, 2024.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024

SWEENEY TODD Reveals Cast Schedule Ahead of New Leads Taking Over in February
by Stephi Wild
Sweeney Todd has revealed the interim schedule of cast members taking on lead roles prior to Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster taking over next month.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024

Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
by Michael Major
Before she stars in the film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jennifer Lopez is turning her upcoming album into a movie musical. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024

Mark Rylance

Mark Rylance's theatre credits include Othello (Shakespeare's Globe), Farinelli and the King (Shakespeare's Globe/Duke of York's Theatre/Belasco Theatre), Nice Fish (Harold Pinter Theatre - also co-writer with Louis Jenkins), Twelfth Night (Shakespeare's Globe/Apollo Theatre/Belasco Theatre - Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play), Richard III (Shakespeare's Globe/Apollo Theatre/ Belasco Theatre), Jerusalem (Royal Court Theatre/Apollo Theatre/Music Box Theatre - Olivier Award for Best Actor and Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play, and Apollo Theatre 2022), La Bête (Comedy Theatre/Music Box Theatre), Boeing-Boeing (Apollo Theatre/Cort Theatre - Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play) and Much Ado About Nothing (Queen's Theatre - Olivier Award for Best Actor). Rylance was the Artistic Director of the Shakespeare's Globe for 10 years (1996-2006). His television credits include Wolf Hall - BAFTA Award for Best Actor and an Emmy nomination. His film credits include Institute Benjamenta, Bridge of Spies - Academy Award and BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor, The BFG, Ready Player One, Dunkirk, Waiting for the Barbarians, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Phantom of the Open, Don't Look Up, Bones and All, and The Outfit.

Other birthdays on this day include:
Jesse L. Martin
Danny Kaye
Cary Grant 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Paciencia y fe!"

- In the Heights


RELATED STORIES

1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Veteran Jack Viertel To Publish First Novel, BROADWAY MELODYBroadway Veteran Jack Viertel To Publish First Novel, BROADWAY MELODY
LEMPICKA On Broadway Adds Beth Leavel, Amber Iman And More To Principal CastLEMPICKA On Broadway Adds Beth Leavel, Amber Iman And More To Principal Cast
Museum of Broadway Extends SIX: THE ROYAL GALLERY ExhibitMuseum of Broadway Extends SIX: THE ROYAL GALLERY Exhibit
SUCCESSION's Nicholas Braun to Star in LOBBY HERO in the West EndSUCCESSION's Nicholas Braun to Star in LOBBY HERO in the West End

Videos

The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Recommended For You