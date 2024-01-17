LEMPICKA On Broadway Adds Beth Leavel, Amber Iman And More To Principal Cast

At a special event at Sotheby's today, the new principal cast of Lempicka, the sweeping new musical portrait celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, was announced.

The principal cast will include Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Beth Leavel as the Baroness. As previously announced, Eden Espinosa will be playing Tamara de Lempicka.

It was recently announced that Lempicka has an exclusive, on-going collaboration with Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for art and luxury, in celebration of the renowned artist and the Broadway-bound production.

Lempicka is produced on Broadway by Seaview and Jenny Niederhoffer.

Lempicka was the first-ever Broadway show in history to perform at Sotheby's, as they hosted the first live event for fans and special guests – by invitation only. Ms. Espinosa hosted, in the historic auction room, as she announced her future castmates, before Ms. Iman brought down the house with her performance of “The Most Beautiful Bracelet.” In attendance was also the production's creative team, including Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography).

Lempicka will open on Broadway this spring at the Longacre Theatre (220 W 48th St). Performances begin on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Tickets are now on sale at telecharge.com.

Sotheby's is also pleased to present the selling exhibition “The World of Tamara – A Celebration of Lempicka and Art Deco” beginning March 28 through April 16, 2024, in tandem with the opening of Lempicka. This special event will feature works by the famous Art Deco artist plus exceptional objects from the time period including, but not limited to, jewelry, automobiles and more. Further details and exhibition timing to follow.

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

When it had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director) in 2018, it quickly became the must-see musical of the summer. The New York Times said, “Is Lempicka the new Evita? A politically tumultuous tale of blond ambition with epic sweep has arrived,” and Ben Brantley called the show, “Incandescent! An exciting new work which gives musical theater fans who've been wondering why they don't write dominating parts for women anymore have reason to cheer. Matt Gould's stirring, richly polyphonic music with lyrics by Carson Kreitzer layers voices against each other like lovers between the sheets and Rachel Chavkin is a miracle worker.”

Following its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival, the production played at La Jolla Playhouse (Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director) in 2022, where the San Diego Union Tribune called it “an eye-popping and visually ravishing study of a ‘baroness with a brush,' studded with gorgeous songs,” and called Eden Espinosa's performance “fierce and formidable.” The Observer stated, “Tamara de Lempicka should be as well-known to the masses as Picasso, Matisse or Warhol. Perhaps, with a little light shining on her from Broadway, this will mark the year that she is.”

The creative team for Lempicka includes Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski and Justin Stasiw (sound design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), Remy Kurs (music supervision), Charity Wicks (music direction), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Peter Duchan (creative consultant), and The Telsey Office (casting). Cody Renard Richard serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Wagner Johnson Productions serves as Executive Producers.

Additional casting for Lempicka will be announced soon.

Amber Iman (Rafaela) is a performer, filmmaker, activist, and one of the most sought-after theatre artists and vocalists working today. A proud Howard University graduate, she debuted on Broadway as the High Priestess of Soul, Nina Simone, in Soul Doctor, earning rave reviews and a Clive Barnes Award nomination. Since, she has been seen in George C. Wolfe?s Shuffle Along beside theatre luminaries Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, etc.; she was also in the first National Tour of the megahit musical, Hamilton, and has performed Off Broadway and regionally with New York Theatre Workshop, New World Stages, Two River Theater, the Kennedy Center, and many more, earning Helen Hayes and IRENE Award nominations, and winning the Ovation Award and the prestigious Emery Battis Award for Acting Excellence from Shakespeare Theatre Company in DC. Favorite recent credits include: Nadira in Goddess (Berkeley Rep) and Pam Brown in Hippest Trip: The Soul Train Musical (A.C.T.). On TV, Amber has been seen on High Maintenance for HBO, and her self-produced short film Steve, has been a critical darling at film festivals across the country and internationally, winning Best Short, Best Actress, and the Audience Choice Award. She starts production on her second short, Blackberry Winter, this Spring. As an activist, Amber is the proud Co-Founder of Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Black Women on Broadway. In 2021, Amber was honored with a Tony Award for her work with BAC. Her Webby Award nominated one woman show, An Evening with Amber Iman, is available on Audible! @amberiman_ amberiman.com

Andrew Samonsky (Taduesz Lempicki) originated the role of Taduesz Lempicki at La Jolla Playhouse in Lempicka. Andrew has appeared on Broadway as Lt. Cable in the Tony award winning revival of South Pacific, where he was also seen in the Live From Lincoln Center PBS broadcast. Other Broadway credits include Neville Landless in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Kenneth Ormisten in Scandalous. Andrew was nominated for a Drama Desk award for his portrayal of Frank Russell in the Off-Broadway production of Michael John LaChuisa's Queen of the Mist and was featured in the New York City Center Encores! productions of Fiorello! and Merrily We Roll Along. His national touring credits include Kevin T in Come From Away, Robert Kincaid in The Bridges of Madison County, and Nick in Disney's On the Record. He has originated roles in Disney's American premiere of The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Captain Phoebus), Benny & Joon (Benny), Somewhere in Time (Richard), Tales of the City (Beauchamp), and Little Miss Sunshine (Joshua). Andrew has been a featured soloist with both the NY Philharmonic and Boston Pops. TV credits include “Madame Secretary” and “Elementary.” @asamonsky

George Abud (Marinetti) is a proud Arab-American actor. Broadway: The Band's Visit starring Katrina Lenk & Tony Shalhoub (Daytime Emmy Award, OBC Recording); The Visit starring Chita Rivera & Roger Rees (OBC Recording). Off-Broadway: The Beautiful Lady directed by Anne Bogart (La MaMa Experimental Theatre); Cornelia Street opposite Norbert Leo Butz (Atlantic Theater Company); Nerd Face in Emojiland (Drama Desk nomination, OOBC Recording); The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui opposite Raúl Esparza, Nathan The Wise opposite F. Murray Abraham, Ibsen's Peer Gynt, and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Allegro directed by John Doyle (all for Classic Stage Company); also, at Atlantic, The Band's Visit directed by David Cromer; and Lolita, My Love opposite Robert Sella (York Theatre Company). Regional: Richard Nixon in The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical directed by Christopher Ashley, and Marinetti in Lempicka directed by Rachel Chavkin (La Jolla Playhouse, Craig Noel nominations for both productions); Lewis Chapman in August Rush (Paramount Theatre); Annie Get Your Gun directed by Sarna Lapine (Bay Street Theater); and Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream (Geva Theatre Center). georgeabud.com

Natalie Joy Johnson (Suzy Solidor) is thrilled to return to Broadway and to Suzy Solidor - having created the role in both the Williamstown Theatre Festival and LaJolla Playhouse productions. Other Broadway credits include KINKY BOOTS (Pat) and LEGALLY BLONDE (Enid Hoopes - OBC). Other favorites include the first national tour of LEGALLY BLONDE (Paulette), SOUTHERN COMFORT (Cori), and 2004's Off-Broadway production of BARE: A POP OPERA (Nadia). TV roles include HIGH MAINTENANCE (HBO) and DIFFICULT PEOPLE (HULU). Natalie is an accomplished cabaret artist - selling out shows all over NYC, performing internationally, and creating two multi-year residencies at queer clubs in NYC. Her singles “GORGINE” and “GET INTO IT…QUEEN” (by Miss Natalie) are available wherever you stream music, and their videos can be found on YouTube. Proud graduate of Mary Washington.

Zoe Glick (Kizette) is thrilled to be part of Lempicka after playing Kizette in the 2023 Reading. Broadway: Frozen. Off-Broadway: Unknown Soldier (Playwrights Horizons) and the lead role of Sarah Silverman in The Bedwetter (Atlantic Theater Company) for which she won the 2022 Broadway World Award for Best Performance in a Musical. National Tours: Les Miserables (Original Revival Cast), The Sound of Music. TV: “Schmigadoon!” “Spirited” (Apple TV+), “Firebuds” (Disney+), “Bubble Guppies” (Nickelodeon). Special thanks to Craig Burns, Rachel Chavkin, Matt Gould, Carson Kreitzer, Anne Kauffman, Ellyn Marsh, Chris York, Bonnie Shumofsky Bloom (Stewart Talent), Susan Ferris (Bohemia Group), Jenny Niederhoffer, Seaview Productions and my friends and family for their love and support. IG @zozonyc

Nathaniel Stampley (Baron). Broadway credits: Paradise Square, Cats, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, The Color Purple (original and the revival), The Lion King (Broadway and the West End). Off- Broadway performances: A Man of NoImportance, Classic Stage Company; The Secret Life of Bees, Atlantic Theater Company; The First Noel, Classical Theatre of Harlem (AUDELCO nomination); Big Love, Signature Theatre (NY). Regional: Paul Robeson, Crossroads Theatre; Sweeney Todd, Signature Theatre (VA); Man of La Mancha (Jeff Award), The Bridges of Madison County (Jeff nom), Gypsy, Marriott Theatre; Dreamgirls, Milwaukee Repertory Theater. Concerts: Lyrics and Lyricists at 92Y, Grand Teton Music Festival, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, The Sound of Music at the Blossom Music Festival; Bernstein's MASS, and West Side Story with the Philadelphia Orchestra. He is a Lunt-Funtanne Fellow (Ten Chimneys Foundation). For LC.

Beth Leavel (Baroness) received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and L.A. Drama Critics Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone. Lempicka is her 14th Broadway show, following notable turns in The Prom, Baby It's You, Bandstand, Crazy For You, 42nd Street, and more. Regionally, Beth has performed some of the most iconic roles in musical theatre, including Mama Rose in Gypsy at The Muny. She has dazzled and delighted sold-out audiences across America with her award-winning cabaret act. Film/TV credits include Ghosts of Christmas Always, Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the last episode of E.R. UNC-G alum, and proud recipient of the Human Rights Campaign (WCNY) Ally For Equality Award. This is for T.J., Sam, and Adam. www.bethleavel.net