Words From The Wings: Ethan Haberfield of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Shares Favorite Backstage Moments, and More!

By: Jan. 17, 2024

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

Today we're chatting with Ethan Haberfield who is currently in Prayer for the French Republic. Ethan told us all about his backstage must-haves, favorite moments, and more!

Check out his answers, along with photos taken by BroadwayWorld's Jennifer Broski, below!

Prayer for the French Republic

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre? 

The first thing I do is forget to sign in on the call sheet. After that I say hello to everyone on my way up to my dressing room on the 6th floor. 

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage? 

I’ll do a drop down to let some blood rush to my head and feel grounded. Then raise and drop my shoulders three times. 

What’s your must-have backstage snack? 

Super sour Scandinavian swimmers and peanut butter pretzels from Trader Joe’s.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

 My dressing roommate Ari Brand and I have a mini basketball hoop and we each put up ten shots each competing to see who can get the most in. 

Prayer for the French Republic

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

 Foam roller, LeBron Pez, iPad, toothbrush, and my dresser Griggs.

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings? 

We don’t have a lot of space backstage to watch the show too much but one of my favorite scenes to listen to over the monitor is between my grandparents played by Nancy and Dan. They discuss an ideal scenario regarding where our family members ended up during the war, in an effort to convince themselves that their family is okay.  It’s funny, sad, and beautiful all wrapped in one quick scene. 

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far? 

It has to be getting my head shaved. Despite the tragic fact that my head is shaved for the show to depict a Holocaust survivor, it was a fun experience shaving off my mop and shocking my family and friends. 

Prayer for the French Republic

About Ethan Haberfield

Ethan is excited to return to Broadway after making his debut at the age of 10 in Mary Poppins. Regional Theatre: Oliver (Paper Mill Playhouse); Wrinkle in Time (Playmakers Repertory Company); To Kill a Mockingbird (Shakespeare Theatre of NJ). Film/TV: Saturday Night Live (NBC); We Have A Ghost (Netflix); The Other Two (HBO); Sinister (Blumhouse). Ethan grew up in NYC and attended High School at Professional Children’s School, then went on to get his BFA in Acting from The University of Michigan. Thank you, MTC, Kelly Gillespie and David Caparelliotis Casting,  Stewart Talent & Bohemia Group. For my family, with love. @ethan.haberfield



