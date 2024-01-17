MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL Will Open in Fiji in February

Fiji will welcome its first-ever Broadway musical, MAMMA MIA!, to the stage, next month! The Festivals Company will present the hit musical, featuring the music of ABBA, in Suva as part of Arts Season 2024. MAMMA MIA! The Musical Fiji will show at the Suva Civic Centre from 9-17 February, 2024.

MAMMA MIA! has taken the world by storm, enjoyed by over 65 million people around the world captivating audiences from London's West End to Broadway in New York to the shores of Australia. Now, it's Fiji's turn to experience the joy and magic of this feel-good musical sensation.

This production features a local cast led by the legendary talents of the Vude Queen Laisa Vulakoro as the foxy Tanya, Soni Uluitoga (The Gang, VT1S) as heartthrob Sky, Paulini Bautani as Donna and Justin Blake-Hickes the ‘Fijian Tenor’ as Sam, as well as introducing its 16 year-old star Lia Daunakamakama as the ethereal bride-to-be Sophie.

MAMMA MIA! promises to be an unforgettable showcase of Fiji's fnest artists. From 9-17 February 2024, audiences will be transported from one island paradise to another, as a Greek island forms the backdrop of love, laughter, and ABBA's timeless hits. Tickets are now on sale for this show just 4 hours away from Australia’s East coast.

“What better excuse to extend the summer a little longer than a trip to paradise for a show you can’t help but love?!” said Australian-born MAMMA MIA! Fiji Director Michael Payer. “The vibrant culture and artistic talents will show you that Fiji is so much more than its sunshine, beaches and rugby players.”

Laisa Vulakoro, who swaps her title as Fiji’s legendary ‘Vuda Queen’ to the Dancing Queen in the show, highlights the signifcance of this production. “This show is a game changer for Fiji’s arts scene, and a great opportunity for our young artists” said Vulakoro, who has cemented herself as Fijian pop musical royalty. “As a cancer survivor, it was a theatre show that changed my life and helped me learn to speak and sing again. I am so pleased to see a show of this calibre giving local artists a platform to shine and grow as performers.”

MAMMA MIA! The Musical Fiji is also pleased to partner with the Fiji Association of the Deaf and United Blind Persons Fiji to provide live Sign Language interpretation and audio description for an Accessible Performance in the evening on Saturday 10 February. “The arts are for everybody and should include everybody – especially here in Fiji.” Said Founder and Director of The Festivals Company, Sharleen Ali. “We are committed to leading the charge for disability inclusion in the arts by making theatre accessible and inclusive so that everyone can share in the magic”.

Join us as Fiji says 'Bula' to Broadway and embraces the joyous energy of MAMMA MIA!. Tickets are on sale now, so act now to secure your seat for this sensational musical extravaganza. For more information on auditions or bookings, visit Click Here or visit www.ticketmax.com.fj/MMFJ to book your tickets today!