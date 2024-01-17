Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW

The film and album will be released on February 16.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 3 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring
Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Photo 4 Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW

Before she stars in the big screen adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jennifer Lopez is turning her upcoming album into a movie musical.

This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, the Dave Meyers-directed movie musical companion to her album, will be released on February 16. The album, "This Is Me...Now," will be released on the same day.

The trailer, which includes a nod to Singin' in the Rain, reveals that the film will include Ben Affleck, Derek Hough, Jenifer Lewis, Keke Palmer, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Fat Joe, Post Malone, Sofia Vergara, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Sadghuru.

The film is decribed as a "narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing," created by Lopez and Meyers. It will serve as an "introspective retrospective" of Lopez's life and career.

The film will launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Nuyorican/BMG will distribute the highly anticipated This Is Me…Now: The Album.

Last month, it was announced that Lopez would lead the film adaptation of John KanderFred Ebb, and Terrence McNally's 1993 Broadway musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman. Adapted and directed by Bill Condon, rehearsals are slated to begin in February with filming planned for April in New Jersey.

Watch the new trailer here:






RELATED STORIES

1
VIDEO: Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World Photo
VIDEO: Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World

Broadway's original Elsa, Caissie Levy, and Anna, Patti Murin, have reunited for the first time to launch the DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Watch video of their performance including hits from Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Tarzan, The Little Mermaid, and more.

2
SWEENEY TODD Reveals Cast Schedule Ahead of New Leads Taking Over in February Photo
SWEENEY TODD Reveals Cast Schedule Ahead of New Leads Taking Over in February

Sweeney Todd has revealed the interim schedule of cast members taking on lead roles prior to Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster taking over next month.

3
Broadways MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Launches Rooftop Writers Initiative Photo
Broadway's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Launches Rooftop Writers Initiative

The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG has announced the Rooftop Writers Initiative, in partnership with the Stephen Sondheim Foundation and American Theatre Wing’s Jonathan Larson Grant.

4
FAT HAM, Billy Porter & More Receive GLAAD Award Nominations Photo
FAT HAM, Billy Porter & More Receive GLAAD Award Nominations

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, has announced the nominees for the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, including five Broadway shows, Billy Porter, Reneé Rapp, The Color Purple, High School Musical the Musical the Series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Hear a New Miley Cyrus Song Played at a Louis Vuitton Fashion ShowHear a New Miley Cyrus Song Played at a Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Ariana Grande Drops 3 New Versions of 'Yes, And?' Including Her 'Favorite' Version of the SingleAriana Grande Drops 3 New Versions of 'Yes, And?' Including Her 'Favorite' Version of the Single
Photos: Inside the 75th Emmy Award With Niecy Nash-Betts, Jennifer Coolidge & MorePhotos: Inside the 75th Emmy Award With Niecy Nash-Betts, Jennifer Coolidge & More
BIG RIVER Film Adaptation in the Works By CHICKEN & BISCUITS Writer Douglas LyonsBIG RIVER Film Adaptation in the Works By CHICKEN & BISCUITS Writer Douglas Lyons

Videos

Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World Video
Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
& JULIET
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You