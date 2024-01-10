Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 10, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 10, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Review Roundup: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opens On Broadway

The critics stopped by the Manhattan Theatre Club Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic and the reviews are in! See what they had to say!

Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press

The Broadway company of the musical Chicago will welcome TV personality, actress and author Ariana Madix making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, January 29. See photos of Madix meeting the press below! (more...)

Adam Pascal, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! (more...)

Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More

Check out photos from the Mean Girls premiere, with Tina Fey, Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’I Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm, Mahi Alam, and more. (more...)

Concord Theatricals Launches A CHORUS LINE Licensing Competition For Schools In Under-Resourced Communities

Concord Theatricals is launching A CHORUS LINE Licensing Competition for schools in under-resourced communities nationwide.. (more...)

THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY's Lola Tung to Join HADESTOWN on Broadway

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung will be joining the cast of Hadestown on Broadway! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Ken Marks, Ann Harada, and More Will Star in Industry Reading of New Musical THE GHOST OF JOHN McCAIN

The all new musical The Ghost of John McCain will receive a by-invitation-only industry reading in New York this week! The performance is set for this Thursday, January 11.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/7/24

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/7/2024.. (more...)

Renee Rapp

A Jimmy Awards winner, Renee played the role of Regina George in the Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway. Renee is known for her performance as Leighton on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls written by Mindy Kaling. Renee is reprising the role of Regina George in the Paramount+ feature adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls. In 2022, Rapp released her debut EP Everything to Everyone, followed by her debut LP, Snow Angel,

Other birthdays on this date include:

James Lapine

Evan Handler

John Barrett

