Adam Pascal, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! 

The 2023 Cabaret Awards honor excellence in NYC's Cabaret Community for events which took place between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld's National Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Winners

Best Alternative Cabaret Show
ALYSHA UMPHRESS: AND THINGS LIKE THIS... - Joe's Pub

Best Big Band/Swing Show
SWING LESSONS WITH MELISSA ERRICO AND BILLY STRITCH - 54 Below

Best Burlesque Show
HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE - The Slipper Room

Best Comedy Act
JACKIE HOFFMAN: IT’S OVER, WHO HAS WEED? - Joe’s Pub

Best Debut Show - One Night Only
KATIE LAVELLE: GOODBYE 20S - Don't Tell Mama

Best Debut Show - Run of Shows
ADAM SANK: BAD DATES - The Stonewall Inn

Best Director
Richard Jay-Alexander - HUGH PANARO - 54 Below

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator
David Sabella/Amanda Reckonwith - AMANDA RECKWONWITH IN RESIDENTIAL CARE - Pangea

Best Duo Show
Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar - NIC & DESI: SUPERHEROES IN LOVE - 54 Below, The Green Room 42

Best Ensemble Soloist
Hayley Pezza - SPOTLIGHT KIDZ CABARET - Laurie Beechman Theatre

Best Group Show
Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch - A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS - Birdland

Best Host or Emcee
Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland Theater

Best Jazz Show, Instrumental
TEDD FIRTH TRIO - Birdland Theater

Best Jazz Show, Vocal
GABRIELLE STRAVELLI - Birdland

Best Musical Comedy Show
CASHINO FEAT. JOHN BOSWELL AND SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland

Best Musical Director
Billy Stritch - SWING LESSONS WITH MELISSA ERRICO AND BILLY STRITCH - 54 Below

Best Open-Mic Show
JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland

Best Original Song
At the Goodwill (Violet Stanza) - QUEER SONGWRITERS OF NYC - Chelsea Table + Stage

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Instrumental,
Brandon James Gwinn - MARIE'S CRISIS - Marie's Crisis

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Vocalist
Maddie McClouskey - MARIE'S CRISIS - Marie's Crisis

Best Record Producer
YASUHIKO FUKUOKA: THE MARIO 101! - 2023

Best Recording, Commercial
COLIN DONNELL & PATTI MURIN: SOMETHING STUPID - 2023

Best Recording, Independent
SEAN PATRICK MURTAGH: THE MARIO 101! - 2023

Best Revue or Recurring Series
THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland Theatre

Best Rock Show
Adam Pascal - ADAM PASCAL - 54 Below

Best Show
Meg Flather - CAREFULLY TAUGHT: HAMMERSTEIN AND SONDHEIM - Don't Tell Mama

Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director
Sean Harkness - 3 SEASONS OF SINGER-SONGWRITERS - Don't Tell Mama

Best Show, Celebrity
Marilyn Maye - MARILYN MAYE - Birdland; 54 Below

Best Special Event, Multiple
PIPPIN 50TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT - 54 Below

Best Special Event, Solo
CHRISTINA BIANCO: DIVA ON DEMAND - The Green Room 42

Best Spoken Word Show (May feature up to four songs but no more)
Adam Sank - BAD DATES - The Stonewall Inn

Best Tech Design, Lighting
KJ Hardy - TURN THE BEAT AROUND, A TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER, VANESSA WILLIAMS, JENNIFER HOLLIDAY THE DIAMOND SERIES - 54 Below

Best Tech Design, Sound
Amanda Raymond - TURN THE BEAT AROUND, VANESSA WILLIAMS, JENNIFER HOLLIDAY THE DIAMOND SERIES - 54 Below

Best Tribute Show
SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND - 54 Below

Best Vocal Group
MOIPEI - 54 Below, Birdland, Cabaret Convention

Best Vocalist
Susan Mack - YESTERDAYS - Birdland, Birdland Theater

 


