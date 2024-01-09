Adam Pascal, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!

The 2023 Cabaret Awards honor excellence in NYC's Cabaret Community for events which took place between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld's National Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Winners

Best Alternative Cabaret Show

ALYSHA UMPHRESS: AND THINGS LIKE THIS... - Joe's Pub

Best Big Band/Swing Show

SWING LESSONS WITH MELISSA ERRICO AND BILLY STRITCH - 54 Below

Best Burlesque Show

HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE - The Slipper Room

Best Comedy Act

JACKIE HOFFMAN: IT’S OVER, WHO HAS WEED? - Joe’s Pub

Best Debut Show - One Night Only

KATIE LAVELLE: GOODBYE 20S - Don't Tell Mama

Best Debut Show - Run of Shows

ADAM SANK: BAD DATES - The Stonewall Inn

Best Director

Richard Jay-Alexander - HUGH PANARO - 54 Below

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

David Sabella/Amanda Reckonwith - AMANDA RECKWONWITH IN RESIDENTIAL CARE - Pangea

Best Duo Show

Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar - NIC & DESI: SUPERHEROES IN LOVE - 54 Below, The Green Room 42

Best Ensemble Soloist

Hayley Pezza - SPOTLIGHT KIDZ CABARET - Laurie Beechman Theatre

Best Group Show

Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch - A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS - Birdland

Best Host or Emcee

Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland Theater

Best Jazz Show, Instrumental

TEDD FIRTH TRIO - Birdland Theater

Best Jazz Show, Vocal

GABRIELLE STRAVELLI - Birdland

Best Musical Comedy Show

CASHINO FEAT. JOHN BOSWELL AND SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland

Best Musical Director

Billy Stritch - SWING LESSONS WITH MELISSA ERRICO AND BILLY STRITCH - 54 Below

Best Open-Mic Show

JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland

Best Original Song

At the Goodwill (Violet Stanza) - QUEER SONGWRITERS OF NYC - Chelsea Table + Stage

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Instrumental,

Brandon James Gwinn - MARIE'S CRISIS - Marie's Crisis

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Vocalist

Maddie McClouskey - MARIE'S CRISIS - Marie's Crisis

Best Record Producer

YASUHIKO FUKUOKA: THE MARIO 101! - 2023

Best Recording, Commercial

COLIN DONNELL & PATTI MURIN: SOMETHING STUPID - 2023

Best Recording, Independent

SEAN PATRICK MURTAGH: THE MARIO 101! - 2023

Best Revue or Recurring Series

THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland Theatre

Best Rock Show

Adam Pascal - ADAM PASCAL - 54 Below

Best Show

Meg Flather - CAREFULLY TAUGHT: HAMMERSTEIN AND SONDHEIM - Don't Tell Mama

Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director

Sean Harkness - 3 SEASONS OF SINGER-SONGWRITERS - Don't Tell Mama

Best Show, Celebrity

Marilyn Maye - MARILYN MAYE - Birdland; 54 Below

Best Special Event, Multiple

PIPPIN 50TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT - 54 Below

Best Special Event, Solo

CHRISTINA BIANCO: DIVA ON DEMAND - The Green Room 42

Best Spoken Word Show (May feature up to four songs but no more)

Adam Sank - BAD DATES - The Stonewall Inn

Best Tech Design, Lighting

KJ Hardy - TURN THE BEAT AROUND, A TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER, VANESSA WILLIAMS, JENNIFER HOLLIDAY THE DIAMOND SERIES - 54 Below

Best Tech Design, Sound

Amanda Raymond - TURN THE BEAT AROUND, VANESSA WILLIAMS, JENNIFER HOLLIDAY THE DIAMOND SERIES - 54 Below

Best Tribute Show

SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND - 54 Below

Best Vocal Group

MOIPEI - 54 Below, Birdland, Cabaret Convention

Best Vocalist

Susan Mack - YESTERDAYS - Birdland, Birdland Theater