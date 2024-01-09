Adam Pascal, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Cabaret!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!
The 2023 Cabaret Awards honor excellence in NYC's Cabaret Community for events which took place between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld's National Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Alternative Cabaret Show
ALYSHA UMPHRESS: AND THINGS LIKE THIS... - Joe's Pub
Best Big Band/Swing Show
SWING LESSONS WITH MELISSA ERRICO AND BILLY STRITCH - 54 Below
Best Burlesque Show
HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE - The Slipper Room
Best Comedy Act
JACKIE HOFFMAN: IT’S OVER, WHO HAS WEED? - Joe’s Pub
Best Debut Show - One Night Only
KATIE LAVELLE: GOODBYE 20S - Don't Tell Mama
Best Debut Show - Run of Shows
ADAM SANK: BAD DATES - The Stonewall Inn
Best Director
Richard Jay-Alexander - HUGH PANARO - 54 Below
Best Drag Artist or Impersonator
David Sabella/Amanda Reckonwith - AMANDA RECKWONWITH IN RESIDENTIAL CARE - Pangea
Best Duo Show
Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar - NIC & DESI: SUPERHEROES IN LOVE - 54 Below, The Green Room 42
Best Ensemble Soloist
Hayley Pezza - SPOTLIGHT KIDZ CABARET - Laurie Beechman Theatre
Best Group Show
Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch - A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS - Birdland
Best Host or Emcee
Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland Theater
Best Jazz Show, Instrumental
TEDD FIRTH TRIO - Birdland Theater
Best Jazz Show, Vocal
GABRIELLE STRAVELLI - Birdland
Best Musical Comedy Show
CASHINO FEAT. JOHN BOSWELL AND SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland
Best Musical Director
Billy Stritch - SWING LESSONS WITH MELISSA ERRICO AND BILLY STRITCH - 54 Below
Best Open-Mic Show
JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland
Best Original Song
At the Goodwill (Violet Stanza) - QUEER SONGWRITERS OF NYC - Chelsea Table + Stage
Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Instrumental,
Brandon James Gwinn - MARIE'S CRISIS - Marie's Crisis
Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Vocalist
Maddie McClouskey - MARIE'S CRISIS - Marie's Crisis
Best Record Producer
YASUHIKO FUKUOKA: THE MARIO 101! - 2023
Best Recording, Commercial
COLIN DONNELL & PATTI MURIN: SOMETHING STUPID - 2023
Best Recording, Independent
SEAN PATRICK MURTAGH: THE MARIO 101! - 2023
Best Revue or Recurring Series
THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland Theatre
Best Rock Show
Adam Pascal - ADAM PASCAL - 54 Below
Best Show
Meg Flather - CAREFULLY TAUGHT: HAMMERSTEIN AND SONDHEIM - Don't Tell Mama
Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director
Sean Harkness - 3 SEASONS OF SINGER-SONGWRITERS - Don't Tell Mama
Best Show, Celebrity
Marilyn Maye - MARILYN MAYE - Birdland; 54 Below
Best Special Event, Multiple
PIPPIN 50TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT - 54 Below
Best Special Event, Solo
CHRISTINA BIANCO: DIVA ON DEMAND - The Green Room 42
Best Spoken Word Show (May feature up to four songs but no more)
Adam Sank - BAD DATES - The Stonewall Inn
Best Tech Design, Lighting
KJ Hardy - TURN THE BEAT AROUND, A TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER, VANESSA WILLIAMS, JENNIFER HOLLIDAY THE DIAMOND SERIES - 54 Below
Best Tech Design, Sound
Amanda Raymond - TURN THE BEAT AROUND, VANESSA WILLIAMS, JENNIFER HOLLIDAY THE DIAMOND SERIES - 54 Below
Best Tribute Show
SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND - 54 Below
Best Vocal Group
MOIPEI - 54 Below, Birdland, Cabaret Convention
Best Vocalist
Susan Mack - YESTERDAYS - Birdland, Birdland Theater
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You