Ken Marks, Ann Harada, and More Will Star in Industry Reading of New Musical THE GHOST OF JOHN McCAIN

The all new musical The Ghost of John McCain will receive a by-invitation-only industry reading in New York this week! The performance is set for this Thursday, January 11.

The musical features a book by Scott Elmegreen and score by Drew Fornarola, and is produced by Quixote Productions and Max Fose.

The Ghost of John McCain offers a unique psychological exploration of power, rivalry, and the human condition.

Directed by Marya Mazor, the reading will feature a cast that includes Ken Marks as John McCain, Hudson Loverro as Donald Trump, Major Attaway as Donald Trump’s brain and Others, Ann Harada as Karen and Others, Andrew Polk as Lindsey Grahan and Others, and Angie Schworer as Hillary Clinton and Others.

In Ghost of John McCain, the late Vietnam War hero-turned-senator awakens, horrified to find himself back in captivity, in the afterlife, inside the mind of Donald Trump. As a prisoner of Trump’s war to win the approval of an establishment that Trump both reveres and scorns, McCain must fight for his freedom by engaging in a high-stakes debate over life, legacy, and American values. As McCain navigates the surreal landscape within Trump's consciousness, a "Greek Chorus" of iconic public figures, including Hillary Clinton, Roy Cohn, Eva Peron, Teddy Roosevelt, Robert Jordan, and Lindsey Graham, rebel against the President's relentless demands for affirmation.