Ken Marks, Ann Harada, and More Will Star in Industry Reading of New Musical THE GHOST OF JOHN McCAIN

The performance is set for this Thursday, January 11.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 2 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

Ken Marks, Ann Harada, and More Will Star in Industry Reading of New Musical THE GHOST OF JOHN McCAIN

The all new musical The Ghost of John McCain will receive a by-invitation-only industry reading  in New York this week! The performance is set for this Thursday, January 11.

The musical features a book by Scott Elmegreen and score by Drew Fornarola, and is produced by Quixote Productions and Max Fose.

The Ghost of John McCain offers a unique psychological exploration of power, rivalry, and the human condition.

Directed by Marya Mazor, the reading will feature a cast that includes Ken Marks as John McCainHudson Loverro as Donald TrumpMajor Attaway as Donald Trump’s brain and Others, Ann Harada as Karen and Others, Andrew Polk as Lindsey Grahan and Others, and Angie Schworer as Hillary Clinton and Others.

In Ghost of John McCain, the late Vietnam War hero-turned-senator awakens, horrified to find himself back in captivity, in the afterlife, inside the mind of Donald Trump. As a prisoner of Trump’s war to win the approval of an establishment that Trump both reveres and scorns, McCain must fight for his freedom by engaging in a high-stakes debate over life, legacy, and American values. As McCain navigates the surreal landscape within Trump's consciousness, a "Greek Chorus" of iconic public figures, including Hillary Clinton, Roy Cohn, Eva Peron, Teddy Roosevelt, Robert Jordan, and Lindsey Graham, rebel against the President's relentless demands for affirmation.



RELATED STORIES

1
Stars From DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SHREK, SIX, and More Celebrate Friendship at 54 Below This Mo Photo
Stars From DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SHREK, SIX, and More Celebrate Friendship at 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents 54 Celebrates Friendship on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 9:30pm, with an added livestream option at 9:45pm ET. Learn more about the show and find out who is performing here!

2
Broadway Performer Monette McKay Launches Custom Ceramics Business Photo
Broadway Performer Monette McKay Launches Custom Ceramics Business

Broadway performer Monette McKay, whose credits include Come From Away, Memphis, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mamma Mia!, has launched small batch ceramics business, Symphony Clay. Recently, McKay collaborated with her former Come From Away co-star and current How To Dance In Ohio star Caesar Samayoa on custom opening night gifts for the show's company.

3
Video: THE BOOK OF MORMON Stars Play Producer in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo
Video: THE BOOK OF MORMON Stars Play 'Producer' in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

The Broadway multiverse made itself known this week as the current stars of The Book of Mormon on Broadway joined the show's original stars, Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, for a special guest appearance in Gutenberg! The Musical! See the video!

4
Video: Watch Waves and Wires from HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Photo
Video: Watch 'Waves and Wires' from HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

In this video, watch as  Liam Pearce and the cast of How to Dance in Ohio perform 'Waves and Wires'.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 9, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 9, 2024
Broadway Performer and Symphony Clay Founder Monette McKay Collabs With HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Star On Opening Night GiftsBroadway Performer and Symphony Clay Founder Monette McKay Collabs With HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Star On Opening Night Gifts
Video: THE BOOK OF MORMON Stars Play 'Producer' in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!Video: THE BOOK OF MORMON Stars Play 'Producer' in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Video: Watch 'Waves and Wires' from HOW TO DANCE IN OHIOVideo: Watch 'Waves and Wires' from HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Videos

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Recommended For You