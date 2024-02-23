Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 23, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Feb. 23, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, February 22
The cast of The Outsiders on Broadway meets the press
Saturday, February 24
Water for Elephants begins previews on Broadway

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Announces Broadway Closing Date
by Joshua Wright
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will play its final performance at the Broadhurst Theatre on Sunday, June 30 before embarking on an electrifying North American tour launching this fall in Providence, Rhode Island.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Encores! JELLY'S LAST JAM
by Nicole Rosky
See photos of the New York City Center Encores! production Jelly’s Last Jam an electrifying musical telling the story of jazz through its self-proclaimed inventor and secured nine Tony nominations, three wins, and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Book for the original 1992 Broadway production.

Interview: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES' Tabitha Lawing Shares What She Loves Most About Starring on Broadway
One of Broadway's youngest stars, Tabitha Lawing is currently making her Broadway debut as Lila in Days of Wine and Roses on Broadway. BroadwayWorld spoke with Tabitha Lawing about starring on Broadway at such a young age, what she likes the most about Days of Wine and Roses, and more. 

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Exclusive: Jennifer Holliday Is Getting Sentimental at Café Carlyle
by Nicole Rosky
Up next at Café Carlyle is Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday, who is captivating audiences through March 2 with her new show Sentimental Lady: Soulfully and Swingin' Softly.

Review Roundup: Did HADESTOWN Impress in London's West End?
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Hadestown, the acclaimed Broadway musical phenomenon by singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin has made its long-awaited West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre.. (more...

Zendaya Makes $100,000 Donation to California Shakespeare Theater Where She Began Her Career
by Stephi Wild
Award-winning screen star and singer Zendaya is paying it forward to California Shakespeare Theater, the company where she got her start.. (more...

Broadway Stars Speak Up on Social Media About Dimming Lights for the Late Hinton Battle; League Announces Plans to Come
by Sidney Paterra
Just over three weeks ago, on January 30, BroadwayWorld sadly reported the passing of three-time Tony Award winner Hinton Battle. Now, Broadway stars are speaking up on social media about the lack of announcement from the Broadway League about theatre lights dimming in his honor. . (more...)

A PERFECT PEACE Postpones Off-Broadway Run Indefinitely
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld has learned that the previously announced off-Broadway run of A Perfect Peace has been postponed indefinitely due to 'insurmountable production obstacles', according to a representative for the production. . (more...)

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Will Release Special First Row Seats and Launches Digital Lottery
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway revival of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, beginning performances on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, will release special first row floor seats at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre. (more...)

 Video: Get A First Look at the Sets of Disney's HERCULES in Hamburg
by Joshua Wright
Watch as Set Designer Dane Laffrey and Director Casey Nicholaw take you inside the studio for a first look at the set designs for the world premiere of the new production of Disney's Hercules in Hamburg in an all-new video.. (more...)

Videos: Chris Colfer's GLEE Version of 'Roses Turn' from GYPSY Sparks Viral TikTok Trend
by Lauren Hilton
TikTokkers are getting creative in the wake of UMG's catalog removal from the platform. Catch up on the global video trend featuring Chris Colfer's rendition of 'Rose's Turn' from GYPSY.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Holding to the ground as the ground keeps shifting
Trying to keep sane as the rules keep changing
Keeping up my head as my heart falls out of sight
Everything will be alright"

- Falsettos


