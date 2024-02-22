Exclusive: Jennifer Holliday Is Getting Sentimental at Café Carlyle

Up next at Café Carlyle is Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday, who is captivating audiences through March 2 with her new show Sentimental Lady: Soulfully and Swingin' Softly.

Known for her inimitable voice that has resonated from the Broadway stage to concert halls worldwide, Jennifer Holliday will showcase her sentimental side in an intimate setting. The show promises a unique experience as the Broadway diva interprets The Great American Songbook with passion and flair.

"I'm so excited! It's my first residency," Holliday told BroadwayWorld. "I'm going to be doing some jazz classics to pay tribute to all of the wonderful singers of days before us, but also to the incredible people who performed right here at this historic venue- Bobby Short, Eartha Kitt... the names go on!"

Watch below as Ms. Holliday gives BroadwayWorld an exclusive sneak peek of "The Man I Love", joined by Shedrick Mitchell (Music Director/ piano), Eric Wheeler (bass), Charles Haynes (Drums), and Jarien Jamanla (Sax).