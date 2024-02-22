A PERFECT PEACE Postpones Off-Broadway Run Indefinitely

BroadwayWorld has learned that the previously announced off-Broadway run of A Perfect Peace has been postponed indefinitely due to "insurmountable production obstacles", according to a representative for the production.

No further details on these issues has been revealed. It is unclear when or if the show will go on.

A Perfect Peace, a new play by Martin M. Zuckerman and directed by Hersh Ellis and Susan Kohn Green, was originally set to play Theatre at St. Clements, beginning February 28 with opening night set for March 11 for a limited engagement through May 18.

A Perfect Peace tells the powerful, mystical, and universal story of Yoni, a disillusioned young war hero in 1960s Israel. Consumed with dreams of romance and adventure in the outside world, he struggles with the limitations of communal life on a kibbutz and conflicts with his wife and family. When Yoni leaves to explore his fantasies, he discovers dark truths about himself and finds that the path to his perfect peace is elusive and widely different from the one he set out to explore.